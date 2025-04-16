Suspend disabled
I am on Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel).
When Vivaldi has been open for a while, few hours, Suspend does not work anymore. In fact, when I press the main menu button of my OS (Endeavour), the Suspend option is not there anymore.
When I close Vivaldi, Suspend is available again. What could possibly cause this?
@Granite1 Interesting... what DE is that?
@npro said in Suspend disabled:
what DE is that?
Cinnamon.
@Granite1 Well power management is a big topic, these common DEs and Chromium use
dbusso they talk to each other, but it's the first time I'm seeing that the Suspend option in the Menu is affected, that could be either a cool Cinnamon feature or a bug. When this happens again try to suspend via terminal
systemctl suspend, what message do you get? And furthermore, assuming you have tested it with a new profile already, have you tested if it is also happening with Chromium 134 and not only with Vivaldi (which is based on that exact version)? Trying to partially answer your question, I suspect an extension which is always running in the background could be doing that.
@npro said in Suspend disabled:
the Suspend option in the Menu is affected, that could be either a cool Cinnamon feature or a bug
That cannot be a bug, surely? If Suspend was there before and then disappears, that does not seem like a cool feature to me.
@npro said in Suspend disabled:
I suspect an extension which is always running in the background could be doing that.
I always have that option disabled because I never saw the use of having things continuing to run in the background.
@npro said in Suspend disabled:
When this happens again try to suspend via terminal systemctl suspend, what message do you get?
I did and there was message that certain things were interfering, but I forgot to take a screenshot. I will do that next time and return to this thread.
@Granite1 said in Suspend disabled:
I always have that option disabled because I never saw the use of having things continuing to run in the background.
I don't remember any such option related to extensions, if you mean disabling "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" that sounds irrelevant to me since it happens to you with Vivaldi open. You could disable "suspicious" extensions as a test (or use a new clean profile as mentioned before). I forgot to also mention those nasty service workers (i.e. javascript running in the background)
chrome://serviceworker-internals/. Check if you have something unwanted there.
@npro said in Suspend disabled:
I forgot to also mention those nasty service workers (i.e. javascript running in the background) chrome://serviceworker-internals/ . Check if you have something unwanted there.
This what there is on that page:
Scope: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/ Storage key: Origin: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli Top level site: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli Ancestor chain bit: SameSite Registration ID: 0 Navigation preload enabled: false Navigation preload header length: 4 Active worker: Installation Status: ACTIVATED Running Status: RUNNING Fetch handler existence: DOES_NOT_EXIST Fetch handler type: NO_HANDLER Script: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-service-worker-02b4d61540f9a7dabf57c1dfcfe64a80.js Version ID: 2 Renderer process ID: 3688428 Renderer thread ID: 1 DevTools agent route ID: 8 Client: ID: 2d2e1440-f690-4039-9086-76ceb8ff8e0c URL: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html Client: ID: 6c96b356-cfb3-48ca-893e-013847ec7a53 URL: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkoI forgot to also mention those nasty service workers (i.e. javascript running in the background) chrome://serviceworker-internals/ . Check if you have something unwanted there.fajifpdfhcoklimli/window.html Client: ID: 9430149c-11df-4bf2-a119-f3531c16fde9 URL:
The only one that seems to have a service worker running is the first one, but I cannot determine which extension that is because
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimliis an internal Vivaldi one.
@Granite1 yeah that's Vivaldi. Well check all those things when suspend won't be available again.
@npro it happened again. I tried via
systemctl suspend, and here is the output:
$ systemctl suspend Operation inhibited by "user1" (PID 2478 "cinnamon-sessio", user user1), reason is "user session inhibited". Please retry operation after closing inhibitors and logging out other users. 'systemd-inhibit' can be used to list active inhibitors. Alternatively, ignore inhibitors and users with 'systemctl suspend -i'. [user1@tongfang-gx5 ~]$ system-inhibit bash: system-inhibit: command not found [user1@tongfang-gx5 ~]$ systemd-inhibit WHO UID USER PID COMM WHAT > NetworkManager 0 root 2152 NetworkManager sleep > UPower 0 root 2647 upowerd sleep > user1 1000 user1 2535 csd-power handle-lid-switch > user1 1000 user1 2531 csd-media-keys handle-power-key:handle-suspend-> user1 1000 user1 2478 cinnamon-sessio shutdown:sleep > user1 1000 user1 2535 csd-power sleep > 6 inhibitors listed.