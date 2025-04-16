@npro said in Suspend disabled:

the Suspend option in the Menu is affected, that could be either a cool Cinnamon feature or a bug

That cannot be a bug, surely? If Suspend was there before and then disappears, that does not seem like a cool feature to me.

@npro said in Suspend disabled:

I suspect an extension which is always running in the background could be doing that.

I always have that option disabled because I never saw the use of having things continuing to run in the background.

@npro said in Suspend disabled:

When this happens again try to suspend via terminal systemctl suspend, what message do you get?

I did and there was message that certain things were interfering, but I forgot to take a screenshot. I will do that next time and return to this thread.