Using Vivaldi across different desktop environments
Hi!
New to the Vivaldi game, am having a stupid question probably. I use Plasma6 (Wayland only) as my daily driver, but sometimes I need to test something using different desktop environment - unfortunately whenever I try to open Vivaldi I get this error:
This is screenshot of XFCE, on Gnome, Cosmic and Hyprland I got the same error. Can you help me out?
Best,
Miro
PS I am running NixOS.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jeansib
Hi, some parts of Vivaldi a encrypted, passwords for example.
KDE use KWallet to store the keyring but Gnome and others use a different system or none.
If you start KWallet manually on XFCE before you start Vivaldi it should work.
@jeansib Vivaldi - and other Chromium-based browsers - defaults to the favored key storage of the current desktop. But it is possible to override this via a commandline option. As listed here, you can force it to always use Kwallet 6 by adding
--password-store=kwallet6to the shortcut or startup script.
Thank you for your fast replies!
Hi!
Unfortunately it didn't work... The wallet is definitely opened (here's a screenshot):
and yet Vivaldi complains.
Can you help me out?
