Vivaldi on alpine
Does anyone know if there are any trustworthy sources for prebuilt arm64 packages for alpine linux? Or would I be better off trying flatpak?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@chbwzxgk Vivaldi is compiled against glibc, therefore Flatpak is your only option, unless you want to try to compile it yourself somehow.
@chbwzxgk You could try building it by yourself using these instructions: https://github.com/ric2b/Vivaldi-browser. However, I recommend downloading it from Flathub. First, configure it using this guide: https://flathub.org/oc/setup/Alpine, and then you can install it: https://flathub.org/apps/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.