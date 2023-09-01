Update broke Browser (Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45 stable)
i just rebooted after update and vivaldi isn't opening ..can someone please help?
using Artix (!Arch) if that matters
https://paste.debian.net/1290662/
getting this error
tried deleting cache, tried with integrated graphics, tried disabling extensions
tried safe mode
reinstalled
tried different user
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45 stable
@TinkerBelle https://forum.artixlinux.org/index.php?PHPSESSID=rimpofuejceieev8ka497m1tt9&topic=5847.0
The --disable-features=AllowQt also fixed vivaldi for me, so it's probably all chromium based browsers.
so.... vivaldi stable -disable-features=AllowQT ???
vivaldi-stable --disable-features=AllowQt
I love you right now. IT WORKS!
Is there a fix in the works so I don't have to use terminal from now on?
Thank you a lot. I feel lost with this browser. Maybe someday Firefox will catch back up.
@TinkerBelle I've never read about such a problem before (during 2 months of 6.2 being in development incl. 1 month with the Chromium update to 116), so it could be just
Artixrelated. I'd say it's better to participate in that thread
safariiboa
Hi, I got the same problem, my error was ERROR:browser_main_loop.cc(274)] GLib-GObject: g_type_add_interface_static: assertion 'G_TYPE_IS_INSTANTIATABLE (instance_type)' failed, i tried everything Op did and nothing worked, I am on Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, now I tried the solution posted here and is working just fine, hope a fix comes soon.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TinkerBelle Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@safariiboa Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
TinkerBelle
Vivaldi still not opening correctly via App Icon, so I have to use terminal command: vivaldi-stable --disable-features=AllowQt
The browser does open and function, but gives this error when starting:
[14534:14534:0907/204611.868849:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled.
How do I allow this?
I was hoping an update would remedy the error, but it's been a week now.
Updated error: https://paste.debian.net/hidden/5fb9779c/
Bug report: VB-99907
yufei52737
Also encountered the same problem. After comparison, I found that chrome114 and previous versions are all OK. The problem was solved by referring to this post. You can add the parameter --disable-features=AllowQt to the desktop file of vivaldi, and you can click the vivaldi icon correctly to open it perfectly. As follows: Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --disable-features=AllowQt %U. Hope it gets fixed as soon as possible.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@yufei52737 said in Update broke Browser (Vivaldi 6.2.3105.45 stable):
I found that chrome114 and previous versions are all OK.
@safariiboa @TinkerBelle @yufei52737 You had tested with Chromium 116 or Google's Chrome 116?
Would be interesting if that is a Chromium 116 core issue.
@safariiboa @TinkerBelle @yufei52737 Does update to 6.2.3105.47 help?
Looks like a faulty Qt configuration by
Artixto me:
Thanks, in my case following the steps given by qt5ct (unset an env variable and change the value of another one) worked
https://forum.artixlinux.org/index.php?PHPSESSID=rimpofuejceieev8ka497m1tt9&topic=5847.msg36736#msg36736
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
This interesting related to QT: https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1450759
@npro I think they forgot to remove that variable for non GTK-based DE's like KDE... (/edit: I don't have those in any KDE distro of mine)
Our Gtk-based DEs use the QT_QPA_PLATFORMTHEME and QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE environment variables to control the appearance of Qt applications. Using an all-toolkit theme like Breeze or Artix-dark is recommended and no additional actions are needed to achieve visually appealing results. Otherwise, those variables may need to be disabled in /etc/environment. For some Qt applications that follow ~/.config/kdeglobals, you may need to remove the lines containing 'artix-dark' (or delete it).
https://wiki.artixlinux.org/Main/Troubleshooting#:~:text=Our Gtk-based,or delete it
Try
$ QT_QPA_PLATFORMTHEME=breeze QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=breeze vivaldi-stable
-
TinkerBelle
I commented out options in /etc/environment and commented out restructured repos for Arch in pacman.conf (there were recent changes apparently) and rebooted and its working again.
@TinkerBelle What does Arch's repo structure (simplified/unified in May 2023) has to do with Artix's system pre-configuration . Sorry but this does not make any sense, it's clearly a QT configuration problem under
/etc/environmentin
Artixas stated in Artix's wiki and the solution because of that is in forum https://forum.artixlinux.org/index.php?PHPSESSID=rimpofuejceieev8ka497m1tt9&topic=5847.msg36736#msg36736 Maybe you forgot you added
--disable-features=AllowQtsomewhere.
Furthermore:
Artix has its own set of official repositories which must take precedence over any other 3rd party ones. Ensure that they are always above Arch repositories in pacman.conf.
Note that [Arch's] core repository should never be used in Artix. It is completely replaced by system and it's guaranteed to break your setup if you enable it, as it contains many packages depending on systemd.
-
edited /etc/environment
GNU nano 7.2 /etc/environment
#QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=gtk2
#QT_QPA_PLATFORMTHEME=gtk
QTWEBENGINE_CHROMIUM_FLAGS="-blink-settings=darkModeEnabled=true -enable-features=OverlayScrollbar,OverlayScrollbarF>