jumbled text when pasting!
The only way this works, if I paste in plain text.
Q: is there any way to fix this? Vivaldi Mail is my daily driver, yet I have to resort to Thunderbird when pasting content like this.
Thanks in advance,
@bk2020
Hi, can you add a link to the source of the text, please?
The Vivaldi version and your DE would be also helpful.
@bk2020
I copied text from libreoffice writer and pasted in Vivaldi mail, I did the same for Thunderbird and it came out as formatted, yet in Vivaldi mail, it's mumbo-jumbo as you can see.
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision f6a8cfc40e813f080caf80969516a7e73214f536
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/bob/.config/vivaldi/Default
@bk2020
Hm, cant reproduce on Opensuse Linux, KDE plasma 6.3.
@mib2berlin
Here's my PC info:
@bk2020
I can test later on my Ryzen system but I guess it doesn't make any difference.
I am still missing wich desktop environment you are on, I am on KDE, specs in my signature.
Mail rendering is set to Prefer HTML over Text (Default).
@mib2berlin
Me too, I'm on KDE as well
@bk2020
Hm, checked with more text but still cant reproduce it.
We have to wait until other users step by here to test this.
Cheers, mib
Thank you,
@bk2020 The forum does not use BBCode tags.
Please edit your post, remove [CODE] and [/CODE]
add a extra line before long code block, and use 3 backticks ``` as start and end of code block.
⇒ https://commonmark.org/help/
@DoctorG
That's way above my pay grade,
How do I do this in simple English hahaha
@DoctorG
I can't work it out, now! It works and I didn't do anything different. Wow!
@DoctorG
OK! I found the culprit.
When I copy and paste from AI it works
When I copy / paste from Libreoffice writer, it comes out jumbled.
I can confirm that the text pasted from LibreOffice Writer is jumbled.
@bk2020
Can not reproduce it.
Tested on
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 stable
Kernel: 6.1.0-33-amd64 arch: x86_64 bits: 64
Desktop: KDE Plasma v: 5.27.5
Distro: Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 (bookworm)
LibreOffice: 25.2.2.2 520(Build:2)
yojimbo274064400
Already raised as VB-112732 Pasting formatted text/html into mail composer: 'line-height: 100%' converted to 'line-height: 1px'; see forum post Pasting formatted text into mail composer: line-height: 100% converted to line-height: 1px | Vivaldi Forum
@yojimbo274064400
Hi, @DoctorG and me cant reproduce this.
grab a
.odtsample file that contains formatting for example https://disk.sample.cat/samples/odt/sample-multilingual-text.odt
Open it with Libreoffice Writer, select and copy a text region
Compose a New Mail and paste the stuff into the mail's body, you get this result:
yojimbo274064400
@mib2berlin said in jumbled text when pasting!:
@yojimbo274064400
Hi, @DoctorG and me cant reproduce this.
Try the following:
- In Writer, type the following text
Lorem ipsum …, select all and copy
- In Vivaldi, compose a new message and paste the previously copied text into the message body
- continue pasting until line wraps
Alternative, after pasting text from Writer into message review its draft source and search for
line-height: 1px
- In Writer, type the following text