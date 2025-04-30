@alexzhu As long as you are using the official "native" .deb or .rpm packages (similar to Windoze's .msi one could say) from the official Vivaldi site https://vivaldi.com/download/ on supported distros (that haven't gone EOL) you won't have any problems. The only "issue" you could come across is finding out how to enable video hardware acceleration in Vivaldi, in some distros it could be easier to do in other more complex, related to different packaging and sufficient documentation. These days the two biggest corporations have decided to distant themselves from the traditional packaging way (.deb and .rpm) and all the others, and go their own way by promoting their own "sandboxed" packaging format; Canonical, the company that makes the Ubuntus calls it "snap", and Red Hat which is behind Fedora, "flatpak". Judging by many threads in this forum it seems that both formats have their own issues with Vivaldi, so I'd say better not use them and use the aforementioned version instead. Since your friend recommended you openSUSE Leap then you should probably use this as he/she has in reality silently accepted the burden of caring you through your first steps, that's how things go naturally . Keep in mind though that openSUSE Leap is not the "easiest" distro. It's kinda targeted to a more professional environment. Otherwise I'd probably recommend Linux Mint* for a beginner. Gradually and if you are interested in learning more about your new OS (we are all using flavors of GNU/Linux basically) and the ecosystem you could consider other alternatives depending on your usecases and understanding. One is for sure, don't hesitate to ask your "n00b" questions in your distro-forums, you are a member now .

(*though that recent gdebi/qapt in Mint & Lubuntu installing crap comes to mind - don't bother for the moment, that is Vivaldi-forum insider talk-)