Disable "keyboard shortcuts" dialog?
Alls,
using Vivaldi on Linux with few extensions enabled, at the moment I permanently run into dialogs like this one...
... on every browser start. Pattern here seems: Clicking "Cancel" makes this popup appear on next startup, clicking "Add" makes a popup prompting the same question for another extension appear with the next start, most likely cycling through a list of different dialogs for different extensions but I don't seem to manage to just add all of these shortcuts and be done with these dialogs. Is there any way to keep them from showing up altogether? I mean, I'm okay with keybindings but I don't really care and I don't miss anything not seeing those...
Thanks very much,
Kristian
mib2berlin Soprano
@z428
Hi, I never saw such a dialog, I guess an extension cause this.
If you use many disable 50% extensions, restart Vivaldi.
If it still happen disable the other 50% and so forth.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi, and thanks. Yeah, sure, disabling these addons fixes it, but that also disables the addons (which is not what I want). I also do have, like, four addons, two of them seem do add keyboard shortcuts and I want to use the addons but just accept whichever keybindings they come with and not be bothered by that anymore but it seems I cannot disable that at all...
mib2berlin Soprano
@z428
I fear you are right, extensions colliding with Vivaldi's own features often not work.
Are these global shortcuts or page based?
@mib2berlin Don't really know. Seems they're set to "Vivaldi" in the corresponding configuration page. They also /seem/ stored there so guess that's how it should be. Just this notification apparently doesn't know about it.