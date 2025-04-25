Alls,

using Vivaldi on Linux with few extensions enabled, at the moment I permanently run into dialogs like this one...

... on every browser start. Pattern here seems: Clicking "Cancel" makes this popup appear on next startup, clicking "Add" makes a popup prompting the same question for another extension appear with the next start, most likely cycling through a list of different dialogs for different extensions but I don't seem to manage to just add all of these shortcuts and be done with these dialogs. Is there any way to keep them from showing up altogether? I mean, I'm okay with keybindings but I don't really care and I don't miss anything not seeing those...

Thanks very much,

Kristian