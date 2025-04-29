[BUG] Annoying behaviour in address bar Text Selection: the address jumps several characters when I click/drag to select a part of the url
This is quite annoying -
When I try to select part of the url in the address bar, with a click and drag action - the url jumps several characters and I miss the spot I was trying to select.
I understand it's because it's importing the hidden
https://characters - but ideally, it should not import the extra chars until I have completed my click+drag action (maintaining the correct text selection)
@cleary True, you can circumvent this by ticking Show Full Address in Settings.
@npro Thanks, that's a decent workaround the issue
@cleary . You could report it if you like, https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ , as this doesn't happen with Chromium, which Vivaldi is based on.
@npro thanks - done!