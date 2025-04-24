keyring install
-
Is it not possible to have a section where one can find a howto install the vivaldi keyring and where and how to get it without the need to crawl through a shitpile of unrelated POS.
This is
sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo basic.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@michaa7 said in keyring install:
howto install the vivaldi keyring
What is the vivaldi keyring?
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@michaa7 The keyring should unlock when you login and is independent of Vivaldi.
Different desktop environments use different keyrings. KDE and GNOME each have their own and I believe XFCE uses the GNOME keyring by default.
-
@michaa7 said in keyring install:
without the need to crawl through a shitpile of unrelated POS.
This is
sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo basic.
Did you visit help and read these?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/manual-setup-vivaldi-linux-repositories/
You do not need to do this. After downloading a Linux package and installing it our Linux update repositories will be configured automatically for you to receive updates.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/obtaining-official-builds/
our Linux packages are self-signed. The public signing key is included within the packages and configured automatically during first install, meaning that your system will check it when you attempt to upgrade the application (via our official repositories), and will only proceed it if it is valid. If however, you want to manually check the package signatures, you first need to download and install the public key yourself.
-
@DoctorG OP probably means the (signing) key I guess...
-
@michaa7 Step 1: Don't do it, installing the
debfile will take care of it.
It will also configure the repository.
Any user doing it the manual/old way got into trouble due to outdated keyring material added during this long forgotten step.
If you think you want to be paranoid: Avoid installing the
debpackage.
It will add an additional (unrestricted) repository entry and drop a
cronscript to keep it active.
To deploy new versions of the
debpackage content manually:
- keep the
keyringfile up to date with the repo version
- download the
debfile when a new release drops
- extract the relevant parts of the package and place them wherever
#!/bin/sh # extract vivaldi debian package content arch="${1}" dest="${2}" # distributor signature source keyring="/etc/apt/keyrings/vivaldi-browser.gpg" # verify archive content (ar p "${arch}" _gpgbuilder | gpg --verify "--keyring=${keyring}" -) || exit 1 sum=`ar p "${arch}" data.tar.xz | sha1sum | cut -d' ' -f1` echo "${sum}" (ar p "${arch}" _gpgbuilder | grep "${sum}" | cut -d' ' -f2,4) || exit 2 # extract '/opt' content [ -n "${dest}" ] || dest='.' ar p "${arch}" data.tar.xz | tar -C "${dest}" -xJf- --strip 2 ./opt
- keep the