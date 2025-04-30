Which option to disable in the address bar
-
Hello,
I have tried to set my address bar to automatically fill only the typed history, and not the full history. But either I remove all, either not enough.
All I want is just that it fill what was once manually typed, nothing from the navigation history. Is that possible ?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@hyperswiss
Hi, try to enable "Show Typed History Button", if you click on it it shows the latest typed.
It is limited in Vivaldi stable but in the 7.4 snapshot you can set how many entries are shown.
The new address bar "Omnibox" is a work in progress, I bet we get a setting to enable typed but disable page history at some point.
-
@hyperswiss The typed history shows when you press the down arrow before actually typing anything.
-
@sgunhouse Didn't know, but I don't think I do that, at least not intentionally
-
hyperswiss
@mib2berlin Thanks, will check it out.
Just to clarify as much as possible, for instance when I type something.com in the address bar, I wish it wouldn't prefill with something.com/whatever which I might have visited once, but never specifically typed.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@hyperswiss
Hm, I rarely use page history so I disabled search/history in the address bar.
If I need to search the page history I use Quick Commands (F2), I have only enabled Browsing History in the quick commends settings.
It's a workaround but quick commands are really powerful, check it out.
-
@mib2berlin will do. Thanks