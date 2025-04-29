Vivaldi is crashing on Linux Mint 21.3 & 22.1
Hello, Vivaldi Team !
I have 2 pcs "HP Probook 6570b, RAM 8 GB" and on both, there are Linux Mint 21.3 "Virginia" and Linux Mint 22.1 "Xia".
How can I use Vivaldi when both PCs are crashing, freezing, all the time, even on startup ?
How to get you "htop" picture ?
This is Thunderbird.
My idea was to move to "Europian Browser" ? Wake up !
@Ensio Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps from time of crash so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ensio
Hi, if Vivaldi do this for all users nobody would use it.
Vivaldi never freeze and rarely crash for me, maybe a few times a Year.
The most crash reports are OOM (Out of Memory), this can caused by extensions and/or 1000+ tabs open.
The others are often broken user profiles, a crash can corrupt the user profile for example.
Create a second user Profile, don't change or install anything and test there.
If you can reproduce it there you can report it to the bug tracker with added crash logs.
Cheers, mib
Now, on both Linux Mint Vivaldi is working.
My messing with "Profiles" was one reason.
I made "Profiles" newly and berhaps "Vivaldi crash-Team" was also helping me.
Now I have to learn new trics with "Vivaldi browser" after
"Firefox and Thunderbird" !
"Vivaldi Crash-File" is empty ? I do not know why ?