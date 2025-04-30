Ad Blocking without extensions
-
Using Vivaldi Desktop on Manjaro
Brave blocks ads by using Easylist on https://protrumpnews.com/ and https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Vivaldi does not. Why not? What is different about Vivaldi and how can I get around i?
I know uBlock Origin will work, but I would prefer to use Vivaldi without extra extensions when possible.
Also popups and overlays show up on several sites. How can Vivaldi defeat this?
Further, Brave has the ability to hide sections of the website via an item picker. Vivaldi should have this capability too.
Thank you.
-
@scamidge Did you turn on the built-in ad blocker and make sure Easylist is enabled?
-
@sgunhouse yes
-
@scamidge said in Ad Blocking without extensions:
I don't see any ads (though I tested it with Snapshot)
-
I do, sorry the Vivali screenshot is too large. Here is a smaller version of part of the page.
-
@scamidge The other site is fine too
Check that you are seeing the lightning icon and click it
-
@npro I cannot capture the page, but I show 10 trackers and 9 ads blocked. You show more.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@scamidge
Hi, I have these lists active, the cookie blocking lists too.
Maybe your lists are not updated, dis/enable them to get an update.
-
@mib2berlin I have the same ones active. But the ads continue on those two sites.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@scamidge
I am sorry but I have no idea why this is not working for you.
-
RedSnt Supporters
I guess it's easy to assume you don't have any other extensions when you say you want to avoid ublock origin, but is that the case? Could be other extensions interfering somehow.
-
@RedSnt Tried without them. No change. Thank you.