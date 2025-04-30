Using Vivaldi Desktop on Manjaro

Brave blocks ads by using Easylist on https://protrumpnews.com/ and https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/

Vivaldi does not. Why not? What is different about Vivaldi and how can I get around i?

I know uBlock Origin will work, but I would prefer to use Vivaldi without extra extensions when possible.

Also popups and overlays show up on several sites. How can Vivaldi defeat this?

Further, Brave has the ability to hide sections of the website via an item picker. Vivaldi should have this capability too.

Thank you.