click and drag shortcut creation not working
I am unable to create a shortcut as described here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/shortcuts-to-websites/
Any thoughts?
@drdaveradio
Hi, grab the padlock icon and drag it to the desktop.
You can also use the tab context menu:
Thanks for the quick reply. Doesn't work. Just shows an icon temporarily (sometimes) when moving the cursor. Shortcut never created. I made sure Gnome is set to allow desktop shortcuts, and it is.
@drdaveradio
Tab command doesn't work either?
I am on KDE but we have some Ubuntu users here to help you.
There is no "create shorcut" except on PWA sites.
Is this "click and drag" technique also limited to PWA sites?
@drdaveradio
Hm no, I created one from your forum thread.
The forum is a PWA site and I am able to create shortcuts through the Tab menu as well.
Unable to do so through the "click and drag".
@mib2berlin said in click and drag shortcut creation not working:
we have some Ubuntu users here to help you
