Profile or Data Loss Problem
-
For a while now, when I open Vivaldi, I get messages like this:
How can I solve this problem?
NOTE: A while ago I had a freezing problem with my laptop. I also had syncing problems in Vivaldi. For now, these two problems seem to have been resolved.
7.3 Stable.
Thanks.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pardus I can only check with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS at this time, i do not have the time to install 24.10 in a virtual machine.
But in 24.04 LTS Vivaldi 7.3 Stable runs fine. Nor profile issues.
That looks like your Linux user's GNOME keyring is broken or not unlocked.
- What changed on your Linux the last days?
- Had you made a Ubuntu upgrade?
- Had you copied Vivaldi profile from a different PC or Linux or from a backup?
- Do you use autologin of Linux user?
- Which Vivaldi package install do you use?
- Which error messages are shown if you run Vivaldi from Terminal in a shell by command
vivaldi &
-
@DoctorG said in Profile or Data Loss Problem:
@Pardus I can only check with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS at this time, i do not have the time to install 24.10 in a virtual machine.
But in 24.04 LTS Vivaldi 7.3 Stable runs fine. Nor profile issues.
That looks like your Linux user's GNOME keyring is broken or not unlocked.
- What changed on your Linux the last days?
- Had you made a Ubuntu upgrade?
- Had you copied Vivaldi profile from a different PC or Linux or from a backup?
- Do you use autologin of Linux user?
- Which Vivaldi package install do you use?
- Which error messages are shown if you run Vivaldi from Terminal in a shell by command
vivaldi &
-
I didn't make any major changes. I don't think it even counts as a change. I had updated and upgraded because I was having freezing problems. I switched from Wayland to xorg. It didn't work so I switched back. I haven't done anything bigger because I'm beginner for linux. The freezing problem was solved somehow.
-
No.
-
No.
-
Yes.
-
I don't remember. I installed Vivaldi from the app center.
-
I don't know how can ı run Vivaldi from terminal.
-
@Pardus
Hi, I guess Gnome has a search field, type Konsole or xterm, the terminal should open, then type simply
vivaldi.
To push Vivaldi to use the Gnome keyring system try:
vivaldi --password-store=gnome-libsecret
-
@mib2berlin but:
@Pardus said in Profile or Data Loss Problem:
I installed Vivaldi from the app center.
and Ubuntu app center = snap
Personally I have no idea how flatpaks and snaps work from terminal and with system keyrings... I hope this works for him.
-
@npro
Ah, I didn't know that. When I last tested Ubuntu, there were neither Snaps nor Flatpacks.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@mib2berlin said in Profile or Data Loss Problem:
@Pardus
Hi, I guess Gnome has a search field, type Konsole or xterm, the terminal should open, then type simply
vivaldi.
To push Vivaldi to use the Gnome keyring system try:
vivaldi --password-store=gnome-libsecret
Says Command not found both commands.
-
@Pardus
Hm, the default shortcut is Ctrl+Alt+T, not sure for Ubuntu but a quick search should help here.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Pardus
If you are using the snap packaged version which is likely, then the correct command line is
$ vivaldi.vivaldi-stable --password-store=gnome-libsecret
However, by default, the password store that Vivaldi uses (at least for the snap version. Dunno about other versions) is xdg-desktop-portal. You can confirm this by typing "vivaldi:about" in the address bar and looking at the command line that Vivaldi is launched with.
One thing to also check is to make sure the keyring is unlocked. Normally it gets unlocked at login, but sometimes it get locked arbitrarily. In a terminal type:
$ seahorse
If the keyring is locked, it'll say so. Click "unlock" and put in your login password to unlock.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
PPathduck locked this topic
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I have deleted the off-topic remarks from this topic.
This is a forum for helping users, not for endless and boring distro wars Linux users are so fond of.
The Community Code of Conduct states:
"Don’t disrupt discussions with irrelevant, off-topic remarks, bully or intimidate others."
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/
Focus on helping the user with the problem at hand.
Feel free to create your own topic in the relevant category as long as you keep it civil:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/31/gnu-linux
And no, I'm too lazy to fork topics that are getting out of hand.
-
PPathduck unlocked this topic