I'm on 7.4.3671.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) , on MX Linux (Debian), KDE.

Lately, sometimes when I click into the Address Bar part of the URL is underlined and live. This is a little hard to see because now the address bar has a selection background (I have ~select address bar link on first click~ enabled.). With my second click I expect to break the selection so that I can edit the URL to my liking before hitting Enter to activate it. But instead it activates the live link and I go somewhere I did not intend.

It's a minor annoyance, but I don't see the purpose to it and don't know if it's intentional or a bug.