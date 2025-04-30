Clicking in the address bar makes it a live link
I'm on 7.4.3671.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) , on MX Linux (Debian), KDE.
Lately, sometimes when I click into the Address Bar part of the URL is underlined and live. This is a little hard to see because now the address bar has a selection background (I have ~select address bar link on first click~ enabled.). With my second click I expect to break the selection so that I can edit the URL to my liking before hitting Enter to activate it. But instead it activates the live link and I go somewhere I did not intend.
It's a minor annoyance, but I don't see the purpose to it and don't know if it's intentional or a bug.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@paul1149 Don't hold down Ctrl?
I don't. And I don't have any sticking keys that I know of.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
This issue has been reported as VB-116238, confirmed.
