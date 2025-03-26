Hi all!

Vivaldi stops working when I perform a search on pages. I noticed that it happens when the search reaches the latest hit. The next "go next" would wrap up to the beginning of the page.

By "stops working" I mean: the browser becomes unresponsive (clicks and keystrokes do nothing) and I need to kill it (e.g. using killall vivaldi-bin ). After restarting it, I can continue exactly from where it froze.

This is really bothering since I use search a lot.

This issue also happens after disabling all the extensions I have, so it is not triggered by any of my extensions.

I looked into attaching a crash dump here, but seems like no crash dump is created (latest one is from February, but this is happening since 2~3 weeks ago).

Vivaldi's details:

Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision b460b840782fe55c330a57fd75936f512e0a3422

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --password-store=gnome-libsecret --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi

Profile Path /home/grilo/.config/vivaldi/Default

I am using Ubuntu 22.04.

Any help is welcome!

Best regards,

Henrique