BUG | Fullscreen video on Youtube freezes
Fedora 41, KDE Plasma 6.25, Wayland, GTX 1060 6GB
Hardware acceleration enabled
I noticed this issue since v6.7 or something like that. Video + audio on Youtube plays ok. Going to fullscreen, audio keeps playing but video will freeze after 1-2 seconds of playback, not reacting to mouse or keyboard. Alt + tab works, this will exit fullscreen. Audio still plays without any interruption.
Fullscreen not freezes when HW acceleration is disabled.
Fullscreen not freezes when HW acceleration is enabled and Vivaldi executed with
--disable-vivaldi
c0dkidd Ambassador
@enc0re
Hi. Can you please tell me anything about your browser? Or your Vivaldi version number.
Latest stable available, 7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel). Few extensions: Bitwarden, Ublock, Video DownloadHelper, Proxy SwitchyOmega.
@enc0re
Hi, try to start Vivaldi with
--disable-extensionsto check if they cause this.
Check with a Guest Profile.
@mib2berlin Same happens with guest profile or with
--disable-extensions. Just found if I Alt + tab back to "fullscreen region" video keeps playing in fullscreen fine.
I would say, the problem is in Vivaldi UI/video container/whatever after placing fullscreen video on top of everything.
@mib2berlin said in BUG | Fullscreen video on Youtube freezes:
Check with a Guest Profile.
This suggestion is not good as guest profiles inherit changed flags from the main profile, still not giving a clear picture. Better to suggest with a New Profile, since nobody cares giving the correct, whole picture of their setup or reading how to troubleshoot issues, then asking for further help.
Well, I'm not asking for help, I'm just announcing issue. Maybe I will report a bug, but I'm too lazy to report it yet, but probably wait if it get fixed "by itself" in future versions.
I'm not newbie user, I don't need to read troubleshoot issues and spend time with it, which frankly doesn't make too much sense in maybe 90% of issues I would say
All important points are mentioned in my first post. Don't need to write that it works fine in Firefox.
@enc0re said in BUG | Fullscreen video on Youtube freezes:
Well, I'm not asking for help, I'm just announcing issue.
I'm not newbie user, I don't need to read troubleshoot issues and spend time with it, which frankly doesn't make too much sense in maybe 90% of issues I would say
so did you try with a New Profile? If you are not newbie this is the first thing you should have mentioned.
All important points are mentioned in my first post. Maybe I will report a bug, but I'm too lazy to report it yet, but probably wait if it get fixed "by itself" in future versions.
If others can't reproduce your issue then your bug report wii be of no use, thus you probably won't ever see your issue fixed.
@npro said in BUG | Fullscreen video on Youtube freezes:
so did you try with a New Profile? If you are not newbie this is the first thing you should have mentioned.
Yes, I tried, no luck.
If others can't reproduce your issue then your bug report wii be of no use, then it is unlikely to see your issue fixed.
Those kind of issues are hard to reproduce. I can only navigate, to which parts of UI code to look. At least debug what events are fired, what happens after Alt + tab, that it starts play again.
@enc0re Fedora uses Wayland by default, try setting
chrome://flags/#ozone-platform-hintto Wayland, close browser with the 'x' button, don't "Relaunch" with the button, do you experience the same?
Also, pretty important to always mention at the beginning, are you using
nouveauor nvidia's proprietary drivers? This is crucial because
nouveauis completely blacklisted in Chromium after version 71.
@npro I've already set that flag to Wayland in past. However setting it to Default will make freezeing go away. Interesting.
I'm using nvidia proprietary drivers from rpmfusion, currently v565.77.
@enc0re said in BUG | Fullscreen video on Youtube freezes:
However setting it to Default will make freezeing go away. Interesting.
This means that
you had setthe flag to "Auto" (=effectively Wayland) whichwasn't cleared with a New Profile that you said you had tried, probably because the 1st "affected" profile is already open in the background. Therefore it's always best to try with a new profile using the terminal
vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivalditest/, if you aren't reverting all flags to default (and mentioning it) before testing "issues".
So to come to a conclusion, this bug happens with nvidia drivers 565.77 in a Wayland session and using
chrome://flags/#ozone-platform-hint=wayland. Chromium is not affected. I think it should be reported.
Reported.
(VB-113961) Video playback freeze after going fullscreen on Linux
@enc0re
Hi, 4 tester could not reproduce this.
I added a comment about the Nvidia card and the driver.
Cheers, mib
I believe reinstallation of browser, or OS would fix it, but that is not solution.
@mib2berlin said in BUG | Fullscreen video on Youtube freezes:
I added a comment about the Nvidia card and the driver.
Where? In bugreport? I wrote it already there.
@enc0re
I thought it wouldn't hurt to mention it again, a tag Linux_Only was added.
Some testers where on Windows.
Yeah, no problem. Issue happens only on Linux.