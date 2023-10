I

@Preorian

Thank you for the info to disable "browse windows in portal". It gave me back my browser. Since the 6.2 update it has been a nightmare to use it.

I am using a lot of window with a lot of many tabs around 10 windows with ~20 tabs each. Not all of them are active as they do not refresh until clicked after startup.

6.2 is definitely starting faster and the initial tab visualization is faster but everything else is worse compared to previous releases:

tab opening/closing times the URL bar getting focus when new tab opens. page content rendering is slow the CPU usage seems to be higher

I saw a few other topics in the forum with the same issue and it seems to impact users with many windows/tabs. How can we help you investigate the issue?