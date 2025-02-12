Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and various key fixes from the Vivaldi team.
Click here to see the full blog post
@Ruarí No delta update between 7.1 (3570.50) and 7.1 (3570.48)?
EDIT: I see that https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable-auto/Vivaldi-7.1.3570.50-7.1.3570.48.universal.delta technically does exist. However, this is not present in the macOS appcast.
There's only a delta for 7.1 (3570.50) and 7.1 (3570.42).
@altcode: Yes, I know. In fact I knew before we went live. It's "complicated" but I am not changing anything for now. Nonetheless, thanks for the heads up.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Ruarí Fast Update.
Thanks.
I should also add, I am impressed you noticed and found that so quickly. Keep being awesome and sorry that you have to upgrade this one a bit more slowly.
vivaldi234
Chromium 133 ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@vivaldi234
Hi, Vivaldi use the extended stable, all security patches are backported.
Vivaldi always jump 2 Chromium versions, 7.3 get 134.
vivaldi234
@mib2berlin as a new user and fan of vivaldi i dint knew this
Thanks for the information
10th updated
My Vivaldi does not sync. I type in my passwords. I click start sync. It appears that syncing has been done, but nothing changes in my browser. I log out and try again but it doesn't work.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pardus
Hi, open vivaldi://sync-internals.
On the right side all synced data is listed and counted, bookmarks, passwords and so forth.
Thanks, I saw it. The options I want to sync appear there. So what should I do next?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pardus
So all is green and Entries are there?
We had some reports sync is running but nothing appear on the local device, no idea why.
Please check the windows panel for synced tabs, this is Sessions in sync-internals.
On which OS you are?
I have installed that update but the crashes are still hapenning.
When I updated, the "compact menu layout" seemed to end up in a broken state, with no borders at all. Plain white menu over plain white websites (apparently it's trendy now, 3/4 of the websites I visit are mostly pure white) is very unpleasant to use. Fortunately after turning "compact menu" off, restarting, turning it back on, restarting a second time, my menus have borders again. Though I will say that when it was off, the main menu had no borders. Context menus had a dropshadow.