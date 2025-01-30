Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes from the Vivaldi team and the Chromium project.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Ruarí First!
Crash fixes!!!
-
VB-113231 unfortunately it's still not solved for me (7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) (arm64)
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Those users on Linux arm64 who are crashing on startup, you can launch from the terminal to work around this, like so:
vivaldi --js-flags="--nodecommit_pooled_pages"
This is fixed for Snap (Canonical) and Flatpak packages already with this release (7.1.3570.42).
-
Viqsi Supporters
VB-113588 appears fixed for me. Thanks!
-
Thanks, updated
-
@gn2 MacOS?
-
@DoctorG said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1:
MacOS?
yes 15.3 (24D60)
-
@gn2 I pinged a developer to check this.
-
@gn2: What is it?
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
-
@gn2 A fix was done by developer in today's evening, no timeline when fix will be released.
-
If anyone actually noticed this, congratulations, you're very observant:
https://blogs.windows.com/msedgedev/2025/01/30/better-text-contrast-for-all-chromium-based-browsers-on-windows
-
Thank you, Viv-gals and Viv-guys!
-
@gn2: It randomly crashed on my macOS, too (macOS Sequoia 15.2 24C101)
My workaround is to download an extension that does the find and disable native Vivaldi find in page shortcut for now
-
15th updated
-
New bookmark adding:
I have now tried this new bookmark adding to speed dials and unfortunately I got disappointed. The new selections was "Popular sites" and "frequently visited". What I intended to bookmark was a site that was opened in another tab, not sites I mostly have or already have bookmarked. So I still had to use the old way, select the tab, click on link text and use ctrl+c, go back to speed dial tab and ctrl+v to insert bookmark.
Have I misunderstood this ?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@MortenB
Hi and yes, on the tab click bookmark icon (twice), choose speed dial.
Vivaldi remember the last folder.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Ruarí Desktop view is broken completely, unable to modify viewport in flags as this has been removed now to. All settings everywhere are set to show desktop with no site exceptions. Without desktop view this browser is only suitable for phones and no longer of any use to tablet users.