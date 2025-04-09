Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
This update includes various key fixes from the Vivaldi team and a minor update to Chromium.
Click here to see the full blog post
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ruarí Tnanks.
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
There seems to be a problem with the VPN button.
I had the Proton VPN extension before the whole partnership, and before today, when I removed the "VPN" icon from the toolbar I could see Proton's icon among the other extensions' icons.
But today I started Vivaldi and I saw it was replaced with the "VPN" icon. If I remove it, the extension is disabled. If I move it away from the other extension icons (because I don't find the text icon being mixed with other image icons visually appealing), and then click on the "VPN" Icon, the icon becomes duplicated next to the other extension icons again.
I would prefer it if we had the option to see Proton VPN's own icon, not only because I find a text icon among image icons visually ugly, but the Proton VPN icon includes a status visualization (you can see if it's on/off at a glance).
Current version: 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux Pop! OS 22.04
Edit: Updated to 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) and can confirm that the issue persists.
aldaviva Supporters
Thank you for the CalDAV regression fix, I was really looking forward to that.
Hi,
I'd be grateful if you'd stop messing about with my Proton VPN extension.
I see there's now a VPN setting under Privacy and Security which was a surprise after Vivaldi telling us it was just a link to download the extension and now it's a setting.
And could I have the icon back please? Or is there a reason you've replaced Proton's icon with VPN in a box?
5th updated
Just noticed that it is unable to drag window on "Space" control on right side of tabbar, in Windows:
However on left side of tabbar, dragging works
In Linux, I can check in the evening.
This might exists longer, just found it now as I wasn't use Vivaldi for some time.
Everytime there is some bug in basic things of UI...
There seems to be a problem with the VPN button.
@tyriontargaryen This is not a bug or a 'problem'. It was designed to be like this in conjunction with the Proton team (who gave feedback on all our test builds), so it works as intended. There are no current plans to change this.
I had the Proton VPN extension before the whole partnership, and before today, when I removed the "VPN" icon from the toolbar I could see Proton's icon among the other extensions' icons.
These are fixed bugs and those fixes happened in previous minor updates (over a week ago, not with this update)
- [VPN][Extensions] Removing the Proton extension should remove the toolbar button
- [VPN] Proton extension button should not appear when leaving chromeless mode (VB-115540)
… the Proton VPN icon includes a status visualization (you can see if it's on/off at a glance).
Which is also true for this button. When the connection is off (), the button is only outlined, when the connection is on (), it is filled. For example:
Light theme
Off
On
Dark theme
Off
On
I'd be grateful if you'd stop messing about with my Proton VPN extension. … Or is there a reason you've replaced Proton's icon with VPN in a box?
@swayne: Because this is exactly what we agreed to do with our friends at Proton (including the developer of that extension). They were involved and gave feedback on every step of this.
… could I have the icon back please?
There are no current plans to add it back. Again, this was the intended change from the Vivaldi and Proton teams.
I see there's now a VPN setting under Privacy and Security which was a surprise after Vivaldi telling us it was just a link to download the extension and now it's a setting.
The setting is just an alternative way to enable or disable, as frequently requested by other users who wanted to more ways to control things. You do not need to use it. It was announced in a previous minor updates.
- [VPN][Settings] Add a way to enable/disable Proton from the privacy section (VB-114983)
Two related changes, which also appeared in previous minor updates
- [VPN][Extensions] Removing the Proton extension should remove the toolbar button
- [VPN][Toolbars] Disable Proton on removing the button from the UI (VB-115564)
Thank you for the quick reply, that's cleared up some questions.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Alright. So the icon can't be changed and that's not a bug. Gotcha.
I ended up disabling it altogether because I can't move it to another part of the UI, since it reappears with the other extensions. I'll just use the system-wide app from now on.
-
@TyrionTargaryen said in Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3:
I ended up disabling it altogether because I can't move it to another part of the UI, since it reappears with the other extensions. I'll just use the system-wide app from now on.
It is actually better to be a UI button because unlike the extension icons it can be moved all over the UI. However, I see you uncovered a bug because indeed if you move it to say the status bar, it gets duplicated in the address bar.
I will log that internally and get that fixed.
But yes it is better to use the system-wide app anyway as that will protect all your data and not just stuff loaded through the browser.
EDIT: Logged it as "[Proton VPN] Moving the Toolbar button duplicates it (VB-116157)"
rashmik123 Banned
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Thank you for confirming the bug! In that case, I'll wait for the fix so I can move it to the bottom, where I find it more visually appealing.
-
