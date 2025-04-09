There seems to be a problem with the VPN button.

I had the Proton VPN extension before the whole partnership, and before today, when I removed the "VPN" icon from the toolbar I could see Proton's icon among the other extensions' icons.

But today I started Vivaldi and I saw it was replaced with the "VPN" icon. If I remove it, the extension is disabled. If I move it away from the other extension icons (because I don't find the text icon being mixed with other image icons visually appealing), and then click on the "VPN" Icon, the icon becomes duplicated next to the other extension icons again.

I would prefer it if we had the option to see Proton VPN's own icon, not only because I find a text icon among image icons visually ugly, but the Proton VPN icon includes a status visualization (you can see if it's on/off at a glance).

Current version: 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux Pop! OS 22.04

Edit: Updated to 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) and can confirm that the issue persists.