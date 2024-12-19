Minor update (9) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from the ESR branch of Chromium upstream.
Thx!
stpvid1 Supporters
Looks like I'm 2nd to update , thanks
jafaro Supporters
What a small audience, more than 15 hours and I'm the third!
Best regards
luiseflesch
hi, thanks for the update! just gonna report a bug here bc I'm silly and can't find the appropriate bug report page sorry.
my tab cycling is messed up again. I have "cycle by tab order" selected, but it seems to pick tabs at random sometimes. I ctrl+tab and it throws me ~6 tabs forward, then 2 tabs back... unless there's some other setting I've missed?
thanks in advance!
Looks like we're not getting 7.1 this year, Chrome is still at 131, so sorry folks.
Happy Holidays...✧･ﾟ: ✧･ﾟ: :･ﾟ✧:･ﾟ✧️️️️
yngve Vivaldi Team
@iPristy The 132 Stable release date is January 14 2025
A (not so) funny fact: The originally scheduled 132 release date was Tuesday this week (the 17th); we were able to convince them to move it out into January.