Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from upstream Chromium.
@Ruarí Where's the photo from, your balcony window?
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@3dvs I wish. It is taken from a hill called Grefsenkollen that looks down over Oslo. I unicycle up there all the time. Indeed I was even there last night, here is another picture from then:
What? Are all Vivaldi employee's partners in th company?
DoctorGTesting
8th, updated on my Debian
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you for the update!
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@3dvs: yep
Still missing WebUSB/Webserial fix. It's incredibly frustrating to keep having to launch a different browser for such a trivial thing.
@Kevinar Yes. We know
As workaround is available and specialised protocol not often used, there is no high priority.
It's a feature that even the most basic web browser on the market can handle. Working with devices that use this protocol and being a Vivaldi user is incredibly frustrating. A bug that has been known about "xy years" and no one has been able to fix it.
@Kevinar I agree in your disappointment.
There is still hope that a developer has some spare time to fix the bug with WebUSB/WebSerial connect.
christiehmalry
Sometimes when I open vivaldi I see the following problem. What can I do?
@Pardus Looks like your GNOME or KWallet keyring management is broken.
Had you copied profile between older to newer Linux?
with the last update, the bookmarks panel is always closed when i start vivaldi (of course, i always let it opened)