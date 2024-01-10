Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes security improvements from the Chromium project and a range of other fixes, including an issue with uncloseable tabs.
Click here to see the full blog post
Thanks for the nice surprise!
️
Thx
Indeed a nice surprise
VB-99792 and VB-102368 ...thanks a lot for fixing, great work!!
5th and updated
carlinhosnewstyle
6th and updated
Still an instant crash when clicking Help>About.
(VB-103076) Instant crash when clicking Help>about
mib2berlin
@Beholder4096
Hi, VB-103076 was marked as duplicate of:
VB-99607
Browser crash when I hover over help/settings/exit
There were other reports with crash on the help menu but no developer or tester could ever reproduce it, me neither, on Windows, Linux and macOS.
Are you the user with the 1000 tabs session?
Cheers, mib
This is not hovering crash, this is LMB click based.
Exactly, I have very many more tabs.
I can try to copy the session to a test browser instance to try to reproduce, then just zip it and send it over to someone. Over the weekend.
mib2berlin
@Beholder4096
This is only the master bug, some user report crash with LMB some with hover.
I can reproduce the crash with 1085 tabs but with hover over the help menu!
Will add the crash log to the report.
Cheers, mib
RealJosephKnapp
Might I ask why vivaldi hasn't launched its own browser extension store to counter the deplatforming of legitimately useful extensions. Adnauseam, Trackmenot, Privacy Possum, Bypass Paywalls Clean Chrome and Dissenter come to mind. I can see why the likes of google and microsoft do not like injecting fake search queries automatically to mask your real search query, or clicking every single ad to mask your real interests or being able to skip past nonfree javascript that makes the web experience worse for everyone or being able to see the real consensus on the legitimacy of a webpage outside the webmaster's control. I would also like to suggest the idea of vivaldi automatically switching its user agent to that of Google Chrome Stable when browsing the chrome web store, to Opera Stable when browsing addons.opera.com and gx.games and to Microsoft Edge Stable when browsing Microsoft Edge Addons.
RealJosephKnapp
Thank you for fixing the frozen tabs issue, at first I thought it was my failing SSD.
@RealJosephKnapp There's no one to populate/QA a Vivaldi extension store at this time. Further, the browser is still in a sufficiently fluid state, it would be difficult to keep a library of extensions updated so as to remain compatible with Vivaldi.
Just done that, thanks for support!
Thank you for your great efforts！
It is worth mentioning that I hope that the option of "choose your own website color scheme" in the snapshot version can be put into the stable version as soon as possible.
Thank you again and look forward to your reply.
@cxfl Every snapshot version becomes a stable version when it matures. Features are not migrated between versions, but rather one version graduates to being the next version. So when Snapshot matures to Stable (usually within a 6- to 8-week span), if the feature has survived testing, it will be included in the new Stable.