Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3
This update includes various key fixes from the Vivaldi team and and back-ported security work from Chromium upstream.
Click here to see the full blog post
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for update.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you for the update!
Rejoice for the banishment of the depressing grey startup screen.
Allright this new dark splash screen is definitely a good choice, this time it has a (monochromatic) slighty darker color from the color the <7.2 Vivaldi center logo has , so it is darker overall and naturally it's the (lighter) logo that makes the contrast now, which I find not only not offending at all, on the contrary it gives more personality and class to Vivaldi. Personally I approve, I think the others in the Feature Request/complain thread will do so too, so thanks to @Ruarí and @atlemo for listening and making a really good choice.
(P.S despite the little tension )
Surprised that Search History wasn't added to the new address bar given how large an omission is was, but I guess you have to leave something for the next major release.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
New Splash look good.
Tested in Dark mode of Windows 11.
[Startup] Changes are needed to the colors based on feedback (VB-115062)
This is so much better. Is Snapshot going to get this too?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@erofu said:
[Startup] Changes are needed to the colors based on feedback (VB-115062)
This is so much better. Is Snapshot going to get this too?
Yes
@pangolin: Actually exactly the reverse. We removed the coloured gradient and went back to grey. That is the change.
You can see how they look from this snapshot here, where I pre-annouced it last night while double checking the latest changes
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@npro: For the record this change was lined up before that animated gif you uploaded. We were looking at it on different systems and setups and deciding on the best compromise to keep all parties happy. In the last snapshot you got the work in progress, this latest was a further iteration of that. And yes we choose to go even darker in the end.
All that said, to be clear, I am of course happy you are happy.
@Ruarí Why is the splash screen white in my dark theme?
In the private window, the splash screen has the same purple color as the theme. But not in the normal window.
The problem exists at least with the Linux version (LMDE6).
-
@Dancer18 Almost certainly your DE is not reporting in a way Chromium can detect. If you start with the command line option
--force-dark-modeI presume it will work and you will also see dark mode versions of websites.
P.S. It is not white it is gray. These are the two splash screens possiblities as of this update
Light:
or
Dark:
@Ruarí Even if I start Vivaldi with
vivaldi --force-dark-mode, the splash screen is bright.
On the other hand, I want to see the web pages in original.
The problem of the bright splash screen exists in both stable and snapshot, both in Linux and Windows (10).
It also exists in a fresh installation without modifications.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Dancer18 said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3:
and Windows (10)
Works fine here. Have you set your OS theme to dark?
