Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.2
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes various key fixes from the Vivaldi team and a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2025-2783: Incorrect handle provided in unspecified circumstances in Mojo on Windows”.
Click here to see the full blog post
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@olli 1.9th!
I still can't mark a single feed article as read (K key). Will this be fixed?
[Search engine] Qwant logo is flipped (VB-115352)
Just how did that happen? And just that logo.
@auxce u filed a bug report or not?
@auxce You mean the lowercase
k
@auxce
Hi, no issues with K and Shift+K in this build, Opensuse Linux.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@auxce I don't find problems in Windows 11.
I only can mark all as read, not a single one. Does your context menu look different like mine?
@auxce
Yes, because we use the context menu of a message, I guess.
Ok, interesting, I have a different context menu there, too.
@auxce
Hm, I don't set threaded view but cant really test it, I have only one feed running.
Vivaldi 7.2.3621.71, Opensuse Linux
@auxce Ah, on German 7.2.3621.71 Win 11 with new profile i see such now.
German 7.2.3621.71 on Win 11 is my current setup and I have a Win 10 desktop computer with the same problem, too.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@auxce That context menu issue will be fixed in a next Snapshot or Stable, i hope.
