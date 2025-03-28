Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop 7.3
-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
This update includes a fix for an issue in private windows where Proton VPN appeared be working but it was not.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
First!
-
ombosystem
second
-
kenedsferreira
Terceiro.
-
stpvid1 Supporters
fourth, good to have updates get corrected
-
BendikJohan Vivaldi Team
Fifth!
-
I like that people have to work with Private Windows with the VPN, it spreads longer...
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Splash-Screen-Still-Not-Dark-Again-Comments starting in 3 … 2 … 1 …
Just kidding!
Thanks for the active development and the quick release cycle to make the browsing experience better! Much appreciated!
-
@npro: Nice reminder!
yeah, it works well on private sessions too which is a needed scope of work here
-
9th updated
-
Was the previous release a major update of v7.3? I didn't notice that!
-
sjudenim Supporters
Having to add a fix for your new feature less than 24 hours later tells me it should have been tested longer.
I think the VPN should be part of the start up screens when you first install, same as mail is so users have the choice to turn it on or off and know that's what they are doing.
For existing users who don't get those prompts, maybe just that prompt upon first loading with an existing profile would suffice
Just like with the new address bar, I appreciate the effort, but things seem a little rushed lately.
-
@sjudenim: Yeah, there's a reason I chose to run the "stable" build instead of the snapshot. And I genuinely thought that the updater was bugged when it was notifying second time today that there's an update available. And there was an update just couple days ago already.