Having to add a fix for your new feature less than 24 hours later tells me it should have been tested longer.

I think the VPN should be part of the start up screens when you first install, same as mail is so users have the choice to turn it on or off and know that's what they are doing.

For existing users who don't get those prompts, maybe just that prompt upon first loading with an existing profile would suffice

Just like with the new address bar, I appreciate the effort, but things seem a little rushed lately.