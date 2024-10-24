A New Vivaldi – A Whole New Browsing Experience
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 7.0 introduces a completely redesigned user interface, featuring floating tabs, sleek new icons, and a customizable Dashboard. The new Dashboard centralizes your digital tools into one convenient space. Along with updated Feed Reader capabilities, Vivaldi 7.0 is not just an update, it’s a new Vivaldi.
Click here to see the full blog post
Nice, thanks for the update!
Can I go back to the old look?
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@Sacaba Of course, it's Vivaldi. You can change the UI density in Settings > Appearance > User Interface Density. Button icons can be customized in theme settings.
@thomasp Thank you very much!
New design looks sooooo much better!
Takaaki Translator
Love the new UI and the dashboard! Especially having top sites, favorite sites and a task board is icredibly useful - just what I needed
Unfortunately blueprint was removed without any replacement
But it can be reinstalled: https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/QbnljKoav2m
And set UI density to compact and icon set "Subtle"
paolovece Supporters
Thank's a lot! The new icons are wonderful and feed folders are what was missing in Feed Reader.
Duthcorund
Great update!
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Great, great, great—Love the new Dashboard!
Loving the new update. The ability to add any website to your dashboard is huge!
You can even add local HTML files as website widgets, essentially letting you create custom dashboard widgets. I'm excited to see what the modding community comes up with in the coming days.
Thanks for the update. Just needed to enable compact mode to get rid of the wasted space^^
meh, my favourite theme is gone
I should've exported the theme I was using for sure, would be handy now, but I'll manage
I wish you'd make the toolbar truly configurable instead though, grouping all extension buttons together just doesn't work
@pajosan Look for it here: https://themes.vivaldi.net/categories/vivaldi-official
All default themes that previously shipped with Vivaldi can still be found there.
New instant sync is really welcome.
atlemo Supporters Vivaldi Team
@takaaki: ️
HaydnLaerm
The small gap between tab and the screen-border missing. Now I can't grab a maximized window easily anymore, when a lot of tabs are open. I have to move my mouse to the tiny space between tabs and cloud-icon...
This happens in new UI and compact mode. Also there is an option to bring the gap back, but it doesnt work - the tabs are still selected, when trying to grab the window there.
Please fix this, that is one of the most annoying things in other browsers and I loved that Vivaldi had always thought of these details before.