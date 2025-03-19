Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop 7.2
This update includes a fix for a much reported issue with the Bookmarks bar.
Click here to see the full blog post
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
Second
@Ruarí First.
@doctorg: How did you find this blog post so fast?
@Ruarí Dragons have a sixth sense for these things
@Ruarí I am a magic being
barbudo2005
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@barbudo2005: I am a cheat
Looks like the forum does not show new posts very fast, that could be the cause that my anwser to post #1 was sent delayed.
barbudo2005
mossman Ambassador
Hmmm... I wanted to update but there's a process from the previous stable still running - and it's probably to do with reorganising the mail database (peaks at hundreds of MB/s) so I don't want to kill it. I've left it running for now but will have to kill it eventually.
Edit - it did eventually finish, but it spent a loooong time doing whatever it was doing first. Feels a bit dangerous - what if I'd needed to shut down?
Thanks, that was fassst!
@olli Really? Nooooo.
sjudenim Supporters
[BUG] [REGRESSION]
There is a graphical bug that has been introduced in the 7.2 releases.
Scrolling lists anywhere in the browser (search, bookmarks, settings, etc.) causes half the list to not show immediately. It flashes in after a second. This is a regression from 7.1
OnorioCatenacci Supporters
Perhaps I'm jumping the gun but the Snap for Vivaldi doesn't seem to install correctly--at least on my Ubuntu box. I do a snap install then try to run Vivaldi 7.2 and I get "Could not open appstream://com.vivaldi.vivaldi because it was not found in any available software repositories."
When I try to install via Apt I get this message:
"Package vivaldi-stable is not available, but is referred to by another package.
This may mean that the package is missing, has been obsoleted, or
is only available from another source"
I hope I'm the only one seeing this problem but I wanted to make you aware of it just in case it's happening to others as well.
15th updated
Seems the web panel bug is still there (they are auto loading with the side panel being closed)
OnorioCatenacci Supporters
And to add a little more detail, I spotted this posting: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91269/fix-vivaldi-that-does-not-open and tried it but no joy so far.
EDIT:
The result linked above was the third google result listed when I Googled "Could not open appstream://com.vivaldi.vivaldi because it was not found in any available software repositories." but I didn't look at it closely enough and looking at it again I can see there's no mention of the actual message in it. I'll leave it in the message but it didn't work anyway.
I'm going to try to reboot and see if that fixes it.
@onoriocatenacci: No idea why you would have a problem with snap. That works fine here.
With regards to your deb install, could you run this and tell me what it prints back
cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list
(I am looking to see if our repo is disabled)
OnorioCatenacci Supporters
@Ruarí FWIW I was able to work around the snap issue by downloading the DEB directly from your site and installing it.
Running the cat command gives me this.
cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list cat: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list: No such file or directory
As I said I know it's likely something on my machine. I only brought it up on the very slim chance that it might be a more general problem with Snap.
Thanks for your help Ruarí
@onoriocatenacci: The forum entry you are quoting sounds like it has nothing whatsoever to do with what you are reporting.