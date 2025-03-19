Perhaps I'm jumping the gun but the Snap for Vivaldi doesn't seem to install correctly--at least on my Ubuntu box. I do a snap install then try to run Vivaldi 7.2 and I get "Could not open appstream://com.vivaldi.vivaldi because it was not found in any available software repositories."

When I try to install via Apt I get this message:

"Package vivaldi-stable is not available, but is referred to by another package.

This may mean that the package is missing, has been obsoleted, or

is only available from another source"

I hope I'm the only one seeing this problem but I wanted to make you aware of it just in case it's happening to others as well.