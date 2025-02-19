Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1
ahojo Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and a few crash fixes.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Hello, Anyone else seen issues with the DEB/Linux update, 2 of my Linux systems failed to upgrade.
Unpacking vivaldi-stable (7.1.3570.54-1) over (7.1.3570.50-1) ...
dpkg-deb (subprocess): decompressing archive '/var/cache/apt/archives/vivaldi-stable_7.1.3570.54-1_amd64.deb' (size=122335868) memb
er 'data.tar': lzma error: compressed data is corrupt
dpkg-deb: error: <decompress> subprocess returned error exit status 2
dpkg: error processing archive /var/cache/apt/archives/vivaldi-stable_7.1.3570.54-1_amd64.deb (--unpack):
cannot copy extracted data for './opt/vivaldi/libvk_swiftshader.so' to '/opt/vivaldi/libvk_swiftshader.so.dpkg-new': unexpected en
d of file or stream
Errors were encountered while processing:
/var/cache/apt/archives/vivaldi-stable_7.1.3570.54-1_amd64.deb
@siucdude: ok, sorry for the panic, reboot and apt clean worked I'm not sure why both failed, but oh well.. thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@siucdude
Hi, please don't downgrade Vivaldi it break your user profile.
@siucdude: running low on disk space by any chance?