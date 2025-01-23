Vivaldi 7.1: Widgets, Tabs, and sleek start to 2025
jon Vivaldi Team
This release is all about making Vivaldi even better at adapting to you. From widgets that keep you informed to tools that simplify your workflow, Vivaldi 7.1 gives you more control, more customization, and more reasons to enjoy your browser.
Click here to see the full blog post
@jon, thanks, updated and shared
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Great. Thank you @jon. The Weather Widget is terrific!
paolovece Supporters
Thank you for the update. Always the best browser.
@jon Thanks.
What did i miss while testing the 7.1 RCs?
I am curious how these Categories for new Speed Dial are assigned. I did not found a setting or field in Bookmark Manager.
DevonBowen
Great! Does the synced tabs feature extend to syncing of Workspaces by any chance?
Wasn't bing a partner search engine? I thought I've read it in the past. I gyess, time to switch search engines.
Setting on GMail Vivaldi as mailto handler fails to open the page later with mail links.
I had to remove GMail at chrome://settings/handers and the re-add by address field protocol icon.
Seemed to be some Windows hick-up.
9th updated
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Thank you @jon.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
The transparent widget on the dashboard looks very good:
mossman Ambassador
Nice to see the crashlogger for start-up crashes - don't remember reading about that in snapshots.
Now to add it to the Android snapshot so we can get round the current speed-dial crasher...
stardepp Translator Ambassador
How often is the weather widget updated? It is now 13:29, and the widget says 10:20 as the last update.
An hourly update would be ideal, or even better a 15-minute update interwall.
Christianthm
Is there a way to make Tabs bigger/larger like we have in Edge and Firefox? Not talking about zooming.
Adding new websites to your Speed Dial is now faster and more intuitive with the new Add Speed Dial dialog. This update streamlines the process, making it quicker than ever to organize your favorite sites on the Start Page.
Well, this ruined Speed Dial dialog for me. Made it worse with sponsored links bloatware. I would never add those sites to my Speed Dial!
I expect at least a drop-down button to hide Popular sponsored links, Categories and Visited links. Or option in settings to disable it.
I consider it user unti-feature.
Same with mobile version.
The best just got bester!
Thank you, Vivaldi!
Still can't update since few updates ago, just "Unknown error", same when trying in safe mode, would not care to reinstall.
Before I fill a bug report, I want to say that there is a bug with the clock in the status bar: first, let me tell you that I show the seconds and only the clock when an alarm is set.
I noticed, after upgrading to 7.1, that the clock ends being “frozen” after some time (seconds are blocked). It’s still functioning (hours and minutes are updated), though, despite the seconds field stays at “:00”. I have to set a fake alarm or hide/show seconds again to make them working again (but only for some time before they are blocked again).
Other bug: the setting to hide alarms’ names is not working, and is always shown in the status bar, even if you don’t want it. Plus, when an alarm is done, it’s not listed anymore in a finished timers list: they are totally deleted.
All these bugs occur on Vivaldi Stable 7.1, as well on Windows as on Linux. The RC step seems to not have tested the clock among the possible regressions from 7.0, I guess…