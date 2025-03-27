Privacy Without Compromise: Proton VPN is Now Built Into Vivaldi
jon Vivaldi Team
Proton VPN is now integrated into Vivaldi’s desktop browser to offer users enhanced privacy protections and all the VPN functionality they need without requiring any additional downloads or updates. Bringing together Proton VPN and Vivaldi provides a superior online experience, combining Proton’s best-in-class VPN with Vivaldi’s power, advanced customization, and uncompromising stance on user control.
Click here to see the full blog post
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
First!
jcgerhard Ambassador
Second!
This is so damn great! Thanks a lot Vivaldi-Team for this feature!
Did some speed-tests this morning...in my case it's as fast without VPN...even with the free Servers!
Congrats and gratitude!
Installing it now
Fantastic news - congratulations!
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Great initiative.
Suuuuuper!
Hoping mobile version gets it too
But, I dont need it. Can I turn it off?
@Maikazi said in Privacy Without Compromise: Proton VPN is Now Built Into Vivaldi:
But, I dont need it. Can I turn it off?
Of course
Didn't see this coming. This is great news!
You are the best !
Heavy contender Versus other Browsers for real now!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Maikazi
Hi, it is not ON by default, remove the extension if you used the button already, remove the button with right click > Remove.
groovehead
How do we remove this? I do not want any Proton products anywhere near my devices.
Edit: it does not appear as an extension, so cannot be removed in the normal extension way.
@mib2berlin Thanks!
@mtaki14 Could you add a trigger to close it, similar to the mail and calendar features? The VPN feature suddenly appeared in my toolbar, which is weird.
0x49D1 Supporters
Is this just extension built in, or there is something more with this integration? Seems like a good collaboration anyway, just wanted to know how "deep" is the integration.
0x49D1 Supporters
@groovehead: just don't use it: right click on VPN icon and remove it from toolbar. It seems that this one is just a collaboration between products, no integration, just custom icon for the extension.
Wait, what?
Checks date
Oh, cool