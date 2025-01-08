Minor update (10) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes a security fix from the ESR branch of Chromium upstream.
Heads up, there is a slight delay for snap and flatpak packages on Linux but those will update before the day is out.
@Ruarí Danke
thank you
Snap is updated and Flatpak will not be long now
Flatpak is live now as well
@ruarí said:
@deneban ??
supers9game Banned
