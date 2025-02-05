Hello everyone,

1.) Its very annoying, that Vivaldi tries to push users away from their chosen search-engine.

2.) Since 7.1 (I think) when I move a tab to another workspace, this workspace is automatically opened. How can I prevent that? Didn't find something in Settings.

3.) Since a few versions, whenever I enter "viv" into the addresbar, the first finding is "Vivaldi Social", instead of "Vivaldi Desktop Team", which is was before on my system. I do not find a bookmark named "vivaldi Social", so how can I change that behavior?

4.) I do not like the "new Ui". The rounded corners aso waste so much space. A pity that I have to change that manually on every system I have Vivaldi installed on. Is there a way to change this more efficiently?

Greetings from Austria, Cole