Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and various key fixes from the Vivaldi team.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Ruarí First
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Happy Second
[macOS] Scrolling on Google sheets triggers history swipe (VB-113010)
Thanks for backporting this fix! It affected a bunch of different websites, and as such was beginning to drive me crazy how often history swipes were being triggered even when I explicitly did not want to perform one.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you!
Couldn't have some more fixes been backported from snapshots? 7.1 has some annoying regressions that are already fixed in snapshots. Personally, the status bar clock not updating seconds properly is very annoying to me, and still wasn't fixed afaik.
@Levrini said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1:
the status bar clock not updating seconds properly is very annoying to me, and still wasn't fixed afaik.
It's not fixed in snapshot 7.2.3592.3 either, as soon you go fullscreen watching a YT video for example, seconds stops updating on the status bar.
You have to hide and show again the seconds to restore them.
@levrini: Any and every fix can also cause regressions. Only well tested bugs that are critical and/or well understood/simple are taken.
VB-113321 does not work correctly. It causes no problems and there is a change but it seems it does not help.
@ian-coog: Yea... Also, when you start Vivaldi, the first window updates the seconds, but if you open other windows the seconds won't update in these. (Also, we can break seconds on 1st window using your tip). Annoying.
colebantam
Hello everyone,
1.) Its very annoying, that Vivaldi tries to push users away from their chosen search-engine.
2.) Since 7.1 (I think) when I move a tab to another workspace, this workspace is automatically opened. How can I prevent that? Didn't find something in Settings.
3.) Since a few versions, whenever I enter "viv" into the addresbar, the first finding is "Vivaldi Social", instead of "Vivaldi Desktop Team", which is was before on my system. I do not find a bookmark named "vivaldi Social", so how can I change that behavior?
4.) I do not like the "new Ui". The rounded corners aso waste so much space. A pity that I have to change that manually on every system I have Vivaldi installed on. Is there a way to change this more efficiently?
Greetings from Austria, Cole
@Ruarí: Could the fix
[Address bar] Internal URLs are forwarded to “vivaldi:” instead of “vivaldi://” (VB-110609)cause any regression?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Levrini In what way?
It's just a change for how the internal urls work.
I.e. it no longer changes
vivaldi://to just
vivaldi:
@Pathduck Ruari told that some fixes are not backported to stable because they could cause regressions, so I asked if that's the case for this specific one, because it looks pretty harmless to me and would fix an annoying regression in stable.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Levrini Actually, that one got reverted a day after it was committed because it DID cause regressions (in tests, admittedly, but such breakage strongly suggest more serious breakage elsewhere that we just hadn't noticed yet).
wow that's very unlucky thanks for the explanation @yngve
Pleased as a plum here with this update from the mighty folks at Vivaldi!
Discord’s favicon is broken in bookmarks bar on this release: I have an empty paper sheet icon at startup.
I can force it to show by changing some option in Discord, but it is not saved and the icon is broken again if I restart Vivaldi.
Zannennemi
@trit34 said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1:
Discord’s favicon is broken
I have this exact issue.
However I think the issue is having "@" on any part of the url because the same issue happens in Google Maps. Bookmark it with the @ in the url and a blank page favicon will be shown.
Is there a bug report for this already?
@Zannennemi Exactly! My bookmark targets to
https://discord.com/channels/@me, so it includes a “@” in its URL.
Thank you for having found it out!