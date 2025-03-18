Vivaldi 7.2: Speedy and smart, a serious update.
-
jon Vivaldi Team
With Vivaldi 7.2, we’re stepping on the gas! Making sure your browsing experience is better than ever, and faster! Whether you’re a power user with custom keyboard shortcuts or more spartan in your style, this update has something for you. Let’s get into it!
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Installed on Kubuntu
-
very good.overall it's much smoother.
-
MrDanielHarka
Thanks for your hard work!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Thanks for the new 7.2 release.
-
paolovece Supporters
Thank you. It really loads pages faster than before.
-
Thank you for this massive update.
Thank you Vivaldi team for the hard work.
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you so much!
-
this update is so good I actually left a comment. My browser flows so smoothly like hot knife through butter!
Thank you!
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Speedy Addressbar, very responsive. Thanks for the update.
-
with 7.2 update i can't click on bookmark expand (the arrow under image profile in the screenshot above)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Asgatlat
Hi, this is a setting now in Settings Address bar.
Cheers, mib
-
Fabulous. Please keep spending resources on performance improvement. Also please add a grammar checker (at least for American English) like the one in Google Chrome.
-
@mib2berlin can't find any option for this.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
Thanks to the team, great as always
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Culip said in Vivaldi 7.2: Speedy and smart, a serious update.:
Also please add a grammar checker
Open internal page
chrome://settings/languages
Add Language English (United States)
In section Spell Check enable Check for spelling errors when you type text on web pages
Below enable the language you need spellchecked
Close internal page
-
0x49D1 Supporters
"ԛ" is not working when typing in text fields inside of the browser (in web view). Works in other programs. Ubuntu 24.10. Also works with non-English keyboard layouts.
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@0x49d1: Could you give an example of a page where this happens just so that we're looking at the same thing. Have you reported this yet?
-
0x49D1 Supporters
@gmg I've not reported, but this happens in ANY textbox in Vivaldi, even here: I can't type "*uit". Pressing the key just does nothing.
Wow, just resetted the prioritized keys to defaults and this fixed my issue: qqqq.
So the issue: Added F2 in key priorities and this disabled "q".