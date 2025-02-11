Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.1
This update includes various key fixes from the Vivaldi team.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Ruarí First.
RRuarí moved this topic from Vivaldi Blog
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ruarí Cheerful second
Thx 4 the continued to work!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Ruarí Hmmmmhmmm, nice image with raspberries.
HoracioDos
I want a Vivaldi Cake with Vivaldi black coffee from the Vivaldi Mountains and the whole experience with Vivaldi music.
7th updated
Since this update when I'm on the Start Page and click anywhere it jumps to the bottom of my Start Page list. I then have to scroll back up and click on whatever link I was trying to navigate to. This happens on every new tab, and occurs even after closing browser windows and re-opening. Please look into this.
quimico2008
Same problem here. Just updated to 7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) (64 bits) and clicking anywhere on the first row of my saved links takes me to the bottom of the page. This does not happen clicking on second or consecutive rows. Something went wrong with the update
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dreamcast @quimico2008
Hi, this is a bug if you have to scroll down to reach all speed dials.
I will ask in the developer chat if this is a known issue.
If not one have to report it to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: this is bug VB-114053 please follow#.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105366/speed-dial-issue
Thanks, last this time
I suppose it still doesn't respect the command-line arguments used to start Vivaldi when restarting after an update, thereby potentially creating an unwanted profile ... right? Maybe one of these aeons.
Changelog contains a typo since the first minor update of 7.1: "A minor update to the stable release of Vivaldi 7.0 has arrived!"
shaedrashiro
Since last year I have reported that the translator vivaldi (Lingvanex) does not translate web pages correctly (English - Spanish).
That is, there are words and phrases that do not belong to the Spanish language, but are from another language (Rumano Rumana).
https://readnovelfull.com/the-divine-urban-physician/chapter-294-lunatic.html
mib2berlin Soprano
@shaedrashiro
Hi, the Vivaldi team send such issues to the Lingvanex team, so it should be going better in every major Vivaldi release.
This is maybe a regression, please report it again to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
The most used languages on the planet should work.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@quimico2008 Same speed diall scroll down problem here after 7.1.3570.48 update on PC & MAC.
Soulkolektr
@Dreamcast Same thing is happening to me, i disabled all my extensions to make sure nothing was messing with it. Happened right after i updated, very annoying, feels like im being trolled.
@dreamcast: Fixed in a new update
@mib2berlin: That is resolved now in the latest update that just went live