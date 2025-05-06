Hey. So I'm having a problem with Netflix. I'm a longtime Vivaldi user, and I've had my three streaming services that I've watched on it for most of that time. But suddenly, Netflix won't air on my browser. Their customer service insists that the only solution is for me to change browsers. I'm reluctant to do that, partly because if I change for one thing, I'll end up changing for everything eventually, which will end up being a huge pita. But also because two of them (a rep and a supervisor) tried almost no trouble shooting steps before telling me to do it.

I've received sound technical advice in this forum before, and it's my hope that someone who is smarter about these things than I am can come through for me again and tell me a way to watch Netflix on Vivaldi. Thanks in advance.