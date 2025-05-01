Urgent Help Needed: Browser Crashes Immediately After Launching, All Functions Unusable
bilibili233
Problem Description:
browser crashes immediately upon opening, None of the functions work—settings, history, extensions, or even closing the browser normally. I’ve tried reinstalling the latest version multiple times, but the issue persists.
The start page does not work and cannot be closed.
Reinstalling the latest didn't help .
@bilibili233 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Does Vivaldi start with a test profile?
mib2berlin Soprano
@bilibili233
Hi, reinstall doesn't touch your user profile, this mostly not help.
You use a lot of Chrome extensions, they can cause strange issues in Vivaldi.
Edit your Vivaldi desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
Thanks for the suggestion, still the same, just can't see the Chrome extension.
@bilibili233 Any security program used on your Windows?
mib2berlin Soprano
@bilibili233
Try the same with
--disable-gpu.
Is this a new install?
You may have to reset your user profile.
For now I turned off the security program and it works fine.
Then I turned the security program back on and opening the browser works fine. Not sure if it's the security program's fault.
@bilibili233 said in Urgent Help Needed: Browser Crashes Immediately After Launching, All Functions Unusable:
I turned the security program back on and opening the browser works fine
I think that the security program is the culprit.
Which security program is this?
@DoctorG
@mib2berlin
The problem has now been resolved, thank you for your help. I updated my security program and restarted my computer and the browser does not crash anymore.
@DoctorG
Huorong Internet Security!
https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/xpddxvfrxcxk80?hl=en-US&gl=US
@bilibili233 You should contact Huorong support for the issue of blocking Vivaldi.
I do not know about the software and can not tell how to fix such blocks.