If you want to ask for the bug report status, enter the bug report number (VB number).

If you want to know if a given bug has already been discussed in the forum, enter its number in the search forum.vivaldi.net/search

Description of some bug report statuses:

Confirmed - bug reproduced and verified

Unconfirmed - after new bug is reported

Duplicate - same bug already reported, the report will be merged with the original bug report

Assigned - someone is currently working on it

Unassigned - nobody is currently working on it (e.g. because of it's low priority)

Closed as:

- Cannot Reproduce (CNR) - for some reason bug can not be reproduced, you should report it again with more information

- Resolved/Fixed - as it says, but if the bug still occurs, you should report it again as a regression

- Invalid - e.g. because of it's designed like this or it's a system issue

Regression - something that worked, doesn't work anymore, usually caused by a previous bug fix.

In addition, bugs are prioritized, it ranges between 1 and 5, where 1 is the highest priority.

What's the status of VB-34063?

It's very hard to know which panel/favicon is clicked with dark theme

