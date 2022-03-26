What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?
If you want to ask for the bug report status, enter the bug report number (VB number).
If you want to know if a given bug has already been discussed in the forum, enter its number in the search forum.vivaldi.net/search
Description of some bug report statuses:
- Confirmed - bug reproduced and verified
- Unconfirmed - after new bug is reported
- Duplicate - same bug already reported, the report will be merged with the original bug report
- Assigned - someone is currently working on it
- Unassigned - nobody is currently working on it (e.g. because of it's low priority)
- Closed as:
- Cannot Reproduce (CNR) - for some reason bug can not be reproduced, you should report it again with more information
- Resolved/Fixed - as it says, but if the bug still occurs, you should report it again as a regression
- Invalid - e.g. because of it's designed like this or it's a system issue
Regression - something that worked, doesn't work anymore, usually caused by a previous bug fix.
In addition, bugs are prioritized, it ranges between 1 and 5, where 1 is the highest priority.
What's the status of VB-34063?
It's very hard to know which panel/favicon is clicked with dark theme
@gregor It's confirmed, but not yet assigned to a developer.
Thanks,
what's the status of VB-22681?
Is it a bug or a feature?
What does it mean? Is it normal that when I click "mailto:" protocol, nothing happens?
@gregor It means there is no working mailto: protocol in Vivaldi yet.
But if it's not defined in OS, it does nothing. In Firefox at least it does something.
@gregor It also does something in the versions of Vivaldi that have M3 activated (internal test versions) It opens M3. Plus, as @Gwen-Dragon notes, it does work for the MAPI client in W7 and W10
But what if my main mail client is Gmail website?
-
@gregor A website is not a client. This requires special coding, which Vivaldi does not have yet.
Ok, I'll just add that it's possible in Firefox to open gmail website by mailto protocol, so it can also redirect to an internal mail website, not only external mail client.
Ok, thanks.
What's the status of VB-38246?
Thanks,
what about VB-37846?
Thanks,
what about VB-36936?
Good thread
How about
VB-40151? I believe it's related to
VB-38880which is supposed to be fixed but is not for myself and other users.
@sjudenim No one has confirmed that one yet.
Thank you
What about VB-34877 and VB-36936?
@gregor said in What's the status of VB?:
36936
34877 is confirmed, unassigned. 36936 is shown fixed, verified by multiple testers as fixed. It duplicated several earlier bug reports, and was fixed under number VB-36537.
I do hope the mods realize that users will continue to post "What about VB xxxxx" until there is either
a public bug tracker or somebody locks this thread. With another locked thread explaining that
bug inquiries will no longer be addressed on the forums.
I think a public bug tracker would be the better decision. Just saying.
-
@para-noid And there are no plans for one. Just saying.