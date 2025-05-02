I'm the developer of Vivaldi Translate engine. Please post your feedbacks here.
-
Dear Vivaldi community!
My name is Aliaksei Rudak and I'm a CEO of Lingvanex, a company who develop secure translation and voice transcription solutions.
Four years ago we collaborated with Vivaldi to provide it with secure translation feature to avoid sharing your data with third-parties.
Today I see many posts at Vivaldi forum about Lingvanex translation.
That's why I decided to create this thread and gather all your feedbacks in one place. It will help us to improve translation quality and make Vivaldi users happy.
What language pairs and what text translates incorrectly? Please always write us correct translation in your language, otherwise it's hard to fix that.
**IMPORTANT UPDATE: If you found incorrect translation in browser, please go to[https://lingvanex.com/translate/] and check that your phrase is translated the same as in browser. Sometimes the problems can be with HTML parser and not with translator itself **
So, post your comments there.
-
Ppafflick pinned this topic
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@alrudak The lack of pt-BR seems to be a common complaint on the forum, although personally I don't understand the difference at all.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66349/does-is-no-brazilian-portuguese-in-vivaldi-translate
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88433/translate-tool-pt-br-option-missing
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80701/translate-panel-add-portuguese-brazil-option
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67452/portuguese-br-translation-from-lingvanex
-
@alrudak Lack of En-IE (Irish)
-
@alrudak At first I wanted to make a comparison with DeepL. Based on previous translations, I was of the opinion that DeepL was much better.
But when I tested it, I was very surprised: the quality - at least for English - German - is extremely good with Lingvanex!
So thank you very much! Also for your contribution to the forum!
-
@Dancer18 Thanks!
Today I sent Vivaldi team update for 30 languages. By the way Portuguese Brazil should be in next update.
Translation quality will be updated for all these language:
Arabic
Basque
Cebuano
Creole
Dutch
Esperanto
Frisian
Galician
Gujarati
Hmong
Icelandic
Khmer
Korean
Kurdish
Luxembourgish
Malagasy
Malayalam
Maltese
Marathi
Myanmar (Burmese)
Nepali
Portuguese (Brazil)
Scottish
Sindhi
Sinhala
Spanish
Sundanese
Tagalog
Telugu
Welsh
Yiddish
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@alrudak Do I understand this correctly, you want examples of translation pairs including the current state and the correct translation? To get viable results this would premise the reporter is able to speak both languages at native level. You will get few, if any, machinable translations here, especially with the requirement of posting in this topic. Being able to correct translations could be part of the translation panel, then Vivaldi should be able send the corrections through their server and your team could evaluate and process them.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@alrudak An option for English (UK) would be good.
-
@alrudak I mostly use Vivaldi to translate Japanese and Russian on Mastodon for posts that include hashtags I follow - since @Shpankov blogs about Vivaldi stuff in Russian and Vivaldi has a large Japanese following, I see quite a few of these posts. I have Lingvanex/Vivaldi translate do the translation to English. Russian seems to work quite well, Japanese - English is always understandable but definitely less accurate.
I once read that DeepL has trained their models (probably among other things) using the publicly available body of law of the European Union, because it's a large amount of text that is very accurately/professionally translated to all languages of the EU. I assume all sorts of international legislation may be of similar quality
-
@alrudak Aliaksei, Good afternoon!
Original text of the message:
@alrudak Алексей, Добрый день, хочу выразить Вам ОГРОМНУЮ благодарность, за столь основательный подход к делу! Этот шаг с открытием данной темы на форуме, на самом деле, является огромным скачком в развитии встроенного переводчика. Я уверен, это принесёт крайне позитивные результаты, как для Нашего Сообщества, так и для всех пользователей Браузера Вивальди в целом. Я думаю, это заметно ускорит темпы разработки, и значительно улучшит качество и точность перевода.
Алексей, у меня к Вам с ходу предложение: так как Вы являетесь носителем русского языка, я думаю, будет очень разумным и продуктивным решением, открыть аналогичную тему в русскоязычной части форума. Я уверен, это значительно увеличит количество пользователей, желающих дать обратную связь, и существенно улучшит её качество и полезность.(Так как Вы, несомненно, в совершенстве владеете русским языком, и, очевидно, прекрасно знаете английский язык, то Вы в полной мере сможете самостоятельно оценить, качество и точность результатов перевода, в приведённых пользователями примерах). А тем более, учитывая тот нюанс, что английский де факто является языком международного общения, и большинство искомой, полезной и необходимой информации и так уже содержится на английском языке, то у англоязычных пользователей, в тотальном большинстве случаев, просто отсутствует необходимость часто делать переводы текста. А тем более в больших объёмах, и/или делать их на регулярной основе. Учитывая этот момент, будет вполне логичным предположить, что у русскоязычных пользователей, скопилось существенно больше полезной информации, банально из-за необходимости значительно чаще использовать перевод текста. А уникальная полезность этой(русскоязычной) информации, именно в том, что Вы ГАНТИРОВАННО и в полной мере, самостоятельно сможете её оценить, и максимально продуктивно и полноценно её обработать(просто в следствии идеального знания языка). Я очень надеюсь, что я адекватно и правильно смог донести свои мысли, и что это действительно сможет помочь улучшить встроенный в браузер переводчик. С большим уважением к Вам и всей Команде Разработчиков Вивальди, и ещё раз ОГРОМНОЕ СПАСИБО за проделанные труды.
P.S. Встроенным переводчиком Вивальди(or Lingvanex by Vivaldi?) пользуюсь достаточно часто, а если точнее - практически каждый день и зачастую в больших объёмах. Также регулярно сравниваю качество его перевода и точность в сравнении с переводчиком DeepL. Так что информации накопилось большое количество, и на самом деле есть о чём рассказать. Но пытаться делать это в англоязычной ветке, на английском языке, используя встроенный переводчик(при том, что Вы прекрасно знаете русский) - тот ещё "мартышкин труд"...
P.P.S. На всякий случай, всем прочитавшим моё сообщение, всем пользователям говорящим на абсолютно разных языках, разъясню: это не попытка языковой дискриминации, это не какая-то хитроумная попытка "перетянуть на себя одеяло", не попытка выбить для себя какие-то льготные условия. Просто я действительно считаю, что это реально может помочь, в ускореннии темпов отработки алгоритмов перевода. А это, в свою очередь, принесёт ОГРОМНУЮ пользу АБСОЛЮТНО ВСЕМ пользователям Браузера Вивальди.
Translated by built-in Translator Vivaldi:
@alrudak Alexey, Good afternoon, I want to express MY GREAT gratitude to you for such a thorough approach to business! This step of opening this topic on the forum is, in fact, a huge leap in the development of the built-in translator. I am sure this will bring extremely positive results, both for Our Community and for all users of the Vivaldi Browser as a whole. I think this will significantly speed up the pace of development and significantly improve the quality and accuracy of translation.
Alexey, I immediately have a proposal for you: since you are a native speaker of the Russian language, I think it will be a very reasonable and productive decision to open a similar topic in the Russian-language part of the forum. I am confident that this will significantly increase the number of users wishing to provide feedback and significantly improve its quality and usefulness. (Since you undoubtedly, are fluent in Russian, and obviously know English very well, you will be able to fully independently assess the quality and accuracy of translation results in the examples provided by users). And even more so, given the nuance that English is de facto the language of international communication, and most of the information sought, useful and necessary is already contained in English, then English-speaking users, in the total majority of cases, simply do not need to often make translations text. And even more so in large volumes, and/or make them on a regular basis. Taking this point into account, it would be quite logical to assume that Russian-speaking users have accumulated significantly more useful information, which is banal due to the need to use text translation much more often. And the unique usefulness of this (Russian-language) information lies precisely in the fact that you can evaluate it GANTILY and fully, and process it as productively and fully as possible (simply as a result of ideal knowledge of the language). I really hope that I was able to convey my thoughts adequately and correctly, and that this can really help improve the translator built into the browser. With great respect to you and the entire Vivaldi Development Team, and once again a HUGE THANK YOU for the work done.
P.S. Built-in translator Vivaldi (or Lingvanex by Vivaldi?) I use it quite often, or more precisely, almost every day and often in large quantities. I also regularly compare the quality of his translation and accuracy in comparison with the DeepL translator. So a lot of information has accumulated, and in fact there is something to talk about. But trying to do this in an English-language branch, in English, using a built-in translator (despite the fact that you know Russian very well) is still "marty work"...
P.P.S. Just in case, I will explain to everyone who has read my message, to all users who speak completely different languages: this is not an attempt at linguistic discrimination, this is not some cunning attempt to "pull the blanket over themselves", not an attempt to get some preferential conditions for themselves. I just really think that this can really help in accelerating the pace of development of translation algorithms. And this, in turn, will bring ENORMOUS benefits to ABSOLUTELY ALL Vivaldi Browser users.
-
@luetage Yes, I need always both, a current state and correct translation from native speaker. It will be good to add a feature where you can report when the translation is wrong and send the correct answer to us (as Google Translate has now)
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@alrudak I couldn’t find a request for this feature in the tracker. I assume you have direct contact to the Vivaldi team, ask them about it.
-
@alrudak said in I'm the developer of Vivaldi Translate engine. Please post your feedbacks here.:
What language pairs and what text translates incorrectly? Please always write us correct translation in your language, otherwise it's hard to fix that.
Well. Well, well, well... Let's not go too far: English -> Russian (on this forum)
"Наместник заявил, что в этом семерике вселяйте новые вещи."
Translations from English (and other European languages) into Russian are often not just bad. They are laughable. Literally. The translator pulls off such pearls, that ouch!
For example
There is an undeniable benefit from translations: they prolong life with laughter every day.
I join RX21's request.
-
AshtonPseudonymEckert
@alrudak 返信: I'm the developer of Vivaldi Translate engine. Please post your feedbacks here.
When translating a certain page Strategy/Multigenerational/Artificial intelligence for editors
of WMF, You can see an interesting phenomenon.
But when you put it back,
An accurate translation will appear.
Why can't Lingvanex "pass-through"?
It's hard to understand.
-
@AshtonPseudonymEckert
Hi, from which to which language you want to translate, open the link gives me an English page.
-
AshtonPseudonymEckert
@mib2berlin it's from English to Japanese
-
@AshtonPseudonymEckert
Hm, I cant reproduce this.
Changed location to Tokyo with VPN, change UI laguage to Japanes I got the translate icon.
It need about 20 seconds and some scrolling to get the whole page translated.
Maybe it is offtopic to speak about the behave of single pages, I have no idea.
-
AshtonPseudonymEckert
@mib2berlin
You darling!
So why is "বাংলা" translated as "けい"?
（What you enter here is originally “ベンガル語”.）
Also, to add one more thing, using a VPN to change geolocation has nothing to do with this matter.
Because the background to this problem is an LLM problem, not a query location problem.
PS:
Your following statements are insulting.
@mib2berlin said in I'm the developer of Vivaldi Translate engine. Please post your feedbacks here.:
Maybe it is offtopic to speak about the behave of single pages,
It's frustrating to be called off-topics until I follow Aliaksei Rudak's wishes.
@alrudak said in I'm the developer of Vivaldi Translate engine. Please post your feedbacks here.:
That's why I decided to create this thread and gather all your feedbacks in one place.
modedit: language. Please do not call others liars
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@AshtonPseudonymEckert Please DO NOT call people trying to help you liars, it's very rude.
Just point out the exact place on the page where the wrong translation occurs, and what it's supposed to be.
-
@AshtonPseudonymEckert
I call myself as offtopic, call me a liar is insulting.
Just testing if this is reproducible to save @alrudak some time.
I stop this now.
-
@luetage Yes, I have. But it's better for community to ask that feature as a request in the tracker, to make Vivaldi team understand that translation feature is popular among users.