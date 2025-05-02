@alrudak Alexey, Good afternoon, I want to express MY GREAT gratitude to you for such a thorough approach to business! This step of opening this topic on the forum is, in fact, a huge leap in the development of the built-in translator. I am sure this will bring extremely positive results, both for Our Community and for all users of the Vivaldi Browser as a whole. I think this will significantly speed up the pace of development and significantly improve the quality and accuracy of translation.

Alexey, I immediately have a proposal for you: since you are a native speaker of the Russian language, I think it will be a very reasonable and productive decision to open a similar topic in the Russian-language part of the forum. I am confident that this will significantly increase the number of users wishing to provide feedback and significantly improve its quality and usefulness. (Since you undoubtedly, are fluent in Russian, and obviously know English very well, you will be able to fully independently assess the quality and accuracy of translation results in the examples provided by users). And even more so, given the nuance that English is de facto the language of international communication, and most of the information sought, useful and necessary is already contained in English, then English-speaking users, in the total majority of cases, simply do not need to often make translations text. And even more so in large volumes, and/or make them on a regular basis. Taking this point into account, it would be quite logical to assume that Russian-speaking users have accumulated significantly more useful information, which is banal due to the need to use text translation much more often. And the unique usefulness of this (Russian-language) information lies precisely in the fact that you can evaluate it GANTILY and fully, and process it as productively and fully as possible (simply as a result of ideal knowledge of the language). I really hope that I was able to convey my thoughts adequately and correctly, and that this can really help improve the translator built into the browser. With great respect to you and the entire Vivaldi Development Team, and once again a HUGE THANK YOU for the work done.

P.S. Built-in translator Vivaldi (or Lingvanex by Vivaldi?) I use it quite often, or more precisely, almost every day and often in large quantities. I also regularly compare the quality of his translation and accuracy in comparison with the DeepL translator. So a lot of information has accumulated, and in fact there is something to talk about. But trying to do this in an English-language branch, in English, using a built-in translator (despite the fact that you know Russian very well) is still "marty work"...

P.P.S. Just in case, I will explain to everyone who has read my message, to all users who speak completely different languages: this is not an attempt at linguistic discrimination, this is not some cunning attempt to "pull the blanket over themselves", not an attempt to get some preferential conditions for themselves. I just really think that this can really help in accelerating the pace of development of translation algorithms. And this, in turn, will bring ENORMOUS benefits to ABSOLUTELY ALL Vivaldi Browser users.