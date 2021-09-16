Re: Does is no Brazilian Portuguese in Vivaldi Translate

I'm a true lover of this browser. Sometimes I even try out new features from others, but I always come back to Vivaldi.

But I need to report something that bothers me a lot, which is the fact that the translator doesn't have Brazilian Portuguese. It may seem that they are the same, but they are not. Brazil has its own culture and a plastic and living language. Translations into European Portuguese are sometimes confusing, as they use expressions that are strange for us Brazilians. I have to be frank: on this subject, I even feel that my country has been despised by the Vivaldi team.

I talked to you about this in 2021 when the feature was released and untill today... nothing. So I depend on the Google Translator extension.

This disappoints me a lot and I apologize for the sincerity, but the passion for Vivaldi asks me to demand improvements, because I don't want to abandon him or stop mentioning him whenever I have the opportunity.

With hopes,

Thanks