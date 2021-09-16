Does is no Brazilian Portuguese in Vivaldi Translate
-
Vivaldi Translate is a big practical resource, but I can't find the "brazilian portuguese" on the list. There is many grammatical diferences between Portugal's dialect, so I don't feel confortable to use this tool that way.
I realized that Lingvanex have brazilian portuguese in his browser extension. That's no make sense.
Can you guys solve that issue as easy?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dannuper I don't suppose it is too difficult to do, but it might take a while to reach the top of the list. Translation is still a very new feature in Vivaldi.
-
hello there,
yes, we have voluntueers working on translation. I wonder if you didn't notice the difference between our language & Portuguese from "além mar"
-
@pesala thank you for answering.
-
in case you don't know, here is the forum Url;
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/28/português-portuguese
Btw: I pinged the responsable for all language
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lamarca Is that team responsible for the Lingvanex translation? I thought they were just working on the translation of the Vivaldi interface?
-
This post is deleted!
-
Re: Does is no Brazilian Portuguese in Vivaldi Translate
I'm a true lover of this browser. Sometimes I even try out new features from others, but I always come back to Vivaldi.
But I need to report something that bothers me a lot, which is the fact that the translator doesn't have Brazilian Portuguese. It may seem that they are the same, but they are not. Brazil has its own culture and a plastic and living language. Translations into European Portuguese are sometimes confusing, as they use expressions that are strange for us Brazilians. I have to be frank: on this subject, I even feel that my country has been despised by the Vivaldi team.
I talked to you about this in 2021 when the feature was released and untill today... nothing. So I depend on the Google Translator extension.
This disappoints me a lot and I apologize for the sincerity, but the passion for Vivaldi asks me to demand improvements, because I don't want to abandon him or stop mentioning him whenever I have the opportunity.
With hopes,
Thanks
-
No, it's not about Vivaldi interface.
This is about the translator feature.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dannuper Hi - Vivaldi uses the Lingvanex translation service to safeguard user privacy.
Please read:
https://lingvanex.com/language-features/
https://vivaldi.com/pt-br/features/translate/
So PT-BR is simply not a supported language for the Lingvanex service. Maybe in the future they will support it, but this is not really up to Vivaldi.
Yes Google Translate "works better". Of course, if users want to send their data to Google that's their choice too...
-
Google use the brasilian portugues by default, I use it in a multiengine desktop app, Crow Translate, which is way better than Lingvanex
-
@Pathduck hi,
I know it's a partnership with Lingvanex, but the translator in the browser is Vivaldi's responsibility.
Therefore, Ligvanex does not meet Vivaldi's strict requirements, especially with regard to diversity.
There are many APIs and surely at least one meets the requirements. If the intention is to distance yourself from Google, we have the Amazon Translate API which is cheaper and has a much higher limit of free characters. And there are many other free and open source platforms
I hope you take this into account for Vivaldi snapshots.
-
@dannuper , the problem is that there isn't any good translator with specific brasilan Portugues, no commercial, nor OpenSource. The only who maybe has is Google translate. among others used in the mencioned Crow Translate which I use. Apart a good OpenSource translator don't exist, there are all very limited with a poor traslation. I know, Ive tested almost all translation apps and there are only two valids, the first is IMtranslate, multiengine as Browserextension (in the Chrome store), but it's proprietary soft, and the very similar Crow Translate, which is OpenSource, but also use 3 proprietary engines (Google, Bing and Yandex) and two OpenSource engines (Libre Translate and Lingva), both not really usefull, with bad translations.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@dannuper said in Does is no Brazilian Portuguese in Vivaldi Translate:
I have to be frank: on this subject, I even feel that my country has been despised by the Vivaldi team.
Vivaldi certainly does not despise any country at all.
But you could contact Lingvanex and offer yourself as a translator.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dannuper said in Does is no Brazilian Portuguese in Vivaldi Translate:
I even feel that my country has been despised by the Vivaldi team.
It looks like something was lost in translation. To despise means to show strong dislike or contempt.
Perhaps you meant neglected, which means to overlook or leave undone.
The Vivaldi Team chose the best available solution with a large number of languages, and respect for the privacy of users. They enhanced privacy by hosting the code on their own servers.
Deepl is often recommended, but it is not free. Users are free to chose any translation engine they wish, and use it as a Web Panel if Vivaldi’s offering does not suit their needs.
Translation of your sentence
Sinto até que meu país foi desprezado pela equipe Vivaldi.
Translation of my alternative
Sinto até mesmo que meu país foi negligenciado pela equipe de Vivaldi.
-
@Pesala , apart Deepl also don't have different translations in Portugues, at least not in the free version, which I also used sometimes ago. Apart in the free version the amount of translations are limited.
-
@Pathduck said in Does is no Brazilian Portuguese in Vivaldi Translate:
@dannuper Hi - Vivaldi uses the Lingvanex translation service to safeguard user privacy.
Please read:
https://lingvanex.com/language-features/
https://vivaldi.com/pt-br/features/translate/
So PT-BR is simply not a supported language for the Lingvanex service. Maybe in the future they will support it, but this is not really up to Vivaldi.
Yes Google Translate "works better". Of course, if users want to send their data to Google that's their choice too...
It's really annoying that, even in 2025, pt-BR still isn't supported. Vivaldi should definitely put pressure on them to address this. Four years since the original post, and I still really dislike relying on extensions or Google/Bing Translate. When faced with a German --> pt-PT --> pt-BR translation, there's simply no alternative. I simply can't comprehend why Lingvanex/Vivaldi prioritizes the Portuguese variant with significantly fewer speakers. And after nearly five years, it's hard to believe they're making any progress on this.