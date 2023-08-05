Portuguese-BR translation from LingvaNex
I was showing this to a Brazilian friend of mine, and was looking into the translation capabilities. However, all I see is Portuguese (European), and not Portuguese (Brazilian).
It appears that in LingvaNex's language features, PT-BR has almost all of the features filled out (except for Voice IP Telephony). Is that required to be used in Vivaldi? If not, would PT-BR be eligible for inclusion in Vivaldi?
machadofguilherme
Brazilian Portuguese is different from Portuguese in Portugal. I'm waiting for the language input.
Ora pois!
VB-89483 submitted
O tradutor não está conseguindo fazer a detecção automática do idioma.
Falta a opção de Português-BR
//MODEDIT: post merged with existing feature request
@ehenrich I see that there is a User Interface language for Portuguese (Brazil) as well as Portuguese (Portugal).
Merely out of curiosity, just how different are the languages? Would you have any difficulty communicating with Portuguese speakers?
We Brits sometimes have difficulty understanding American English. Is the difference between Portuguese and Brazilian much more than just spelling differences and word usage?
Good afternoon, I have the same problem I'm from BRAZIL I speak pt-br I find several words that don't make sense to sentences.
I have another problem that I will show with an image below:
As the image informs, it is in European Portuguese. I'm just not from Europe. previous versions of vivaldi had Portuguese - Brazil, wanted to know if it was removed.
Because the translation (European Portuguese) is horrible to understand.
Good afternoon, As the image I placed informs you that the translation is from the Page not from the Software.
What you are showing me and the translation of the interface, plus what I am talking about and translation of the pages.
-
@carlinhos700 You asked: “Previous versions of Vivaldi had Portuguese Brazil - wanted to know if it was removed.”
I believe that previous versions of the Lingvanex translator never had Portuguese Brazil, so it was not removed. Perhaps you remembered wrongly because Portuguese Brazil was and still is available as a User Interface Language.
@Pesala Sorry about the translation. but I understood what you wanted to say. Always the translator of the pages outside in European Portuguese. and never had Portuguese -BR .
Thanks for the clarification.
@carlinhos700 The bottom line is that Vivaldi is dependent on Lingvanex adding support for Portuguese Brazil. They currently support 108 languages, but not that one.
Just how hard is it for you to understand Portuguese. Is it like the difference between US and UK English, or much more different, and difficult to understand?
I suggest contacting Lingvanex to see if they have any plans. Otherwise, use another engine as a web panel. Before we had Lingvanex, I used the Bing Microsoft translator as a web panel. That does support Portuguese - Brazil.
@Pesala I think it's the same difference as English in the USA and the United Kingdom.
Only a little more complicated than Portuguese exists in many countries. a word changes the meaning of the whole sentence.
I will follow your advice, I will use a translator here from the web. to understand better. thank you
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, the bug VB-89483 @smacz is confirmed.
Nobody assigned to it but I don´t know how these issues handled, it is not a bug of Vivaldi, more a missing feature.
Cheers, mib
carlinhosnewstyle
@mib2berlin I see that this functionality has not been implemented for over 1 year. even reporting this translation problem we still haven't had a response for a long time. Forgot the Brazilians.
@carlinhosnewstyle I try to ping internally a devs/translation server admins. I feel with you.
-
Same issue for me.
But I understand the issue is in LingvaNex not supporting Portuguese Brasil (yes it is very different from Portuguese European).
Can Vivaldi team give us option to choose our own translation services like Search results? Google, Bing or DeepL are way better than LingvaNex for translation.
Better options are really good.
I'm trying to use the DeepL extension but it doesn't have an sidebar UI... the alternative is to open de website in sidebar but that is not the same.