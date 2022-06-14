@macav

Vivaldiland Rules

#2: Double Tap - In those moments when you get an unclick not a regular click click, don't get all stingy with your shortcuts.

Actually, I cannot reproduce your behavior, what version OS & Vivaldi are you running? Although I don't get perfect behavior, rule #2 gets the job done.

Vivaldi just opened and a page loaded

Ctrl-Shift-C - dev tools opens and element inspector tool activated

Click some element - it gets highlighted in dev tools

Ctrl-Shift-C - dev tools window gets focus

Ctrl-Shift-C - element inspector tool activated

Never does Ctrl-Shift-C close the dev tools window, though focus should return to your browser unless you click some other window yourself, so you can just double tap like I did and get it should launch dev tools and activate the element inspector.

Can you post the exact steps you doing to get your result? If you need to, make sure to update your OS & browser, and if you're still having an issue, try testing in a new profile.