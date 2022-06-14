Ctrl+Shift+C does not work in DevTools
-
- Open Vivaldi (Nice browser)
- Press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Ito open developer tool
- Developer tools was opened
- Press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Cto select an element
- Nothing happened. can not select.
and,
I hope that it will open developer tool when i press
Ctrl+
Shift+
C.
-
Any news on this?
-
I think the reason why it's not fixed is because very few people know that in Chrome you can just press Ctrl-Shift-C without having the DevTool panel open, which is the quickest way to inspect something on a page. At least nobody in the Vivaldi dev team use it frequently I guess.
Once you get into the habit of Ctrl-Shift-C, you can't bother with F12 anymore.
-
-
Due to this issue, I have to install Chrome to use it for development purposes. Daily Ctrl+Shift+C pressed dosens of times - for quick info about page elements. With shortcut not working in Vivaldi, it becomes not "quick', but very annoying - press F12 then mouse click on "select an element" and only then start pointing elements. Vivaldi is great for users, please make it convenient for developers too.
-
They still didnt fix this in 2020. even if i remove shortcut to copy to note as ct+sh+c. C'mon vivaldi fix it already.
-
DAVIDhaker
Its a one cause that i dont migrate to Vivaldi. I waiting for this ~2-3 years. Dear developers. Could you do it?
-
Guys, this exists already. Go to settings and set whatever keyboard shortcut you want for "Developer Tools Inspect Element", including Ctrl-Shift-C. I personally use Meh-I.
Inspect yo' settings! ;P
-
@BoneTone this got me initially excited, but the problem is that when I press the shortcut again, it closes the developer tools. Instead, I'd expect to have the picker tool active again.
-
Vivaldiland Rules
#2: Double Tap - In those moments when you get an unclick not a regular click click, don't get all stingy with your shortcuts.
Actually, I cannot reproduce your behavior, what version OS & Vivaldi are you running? Although I don't get perfect behavior, rule #2 gets the job done.
- Vivaldi just opened and a page loaded
- Ctrl-Shift-C - dev tools opens and element inspector tool activated
- Click some element - it gets highlighted in dev tools
- Ctrl-Shift-C - dev tools window gets focus
- Ctrl-Shift-C - element inspector tool activated
Never does Ctrl-Shift-C close the dev tools window, though focus should return to your browser unless you click some other window yourself, so you can just double tap like I did and get it should launch dev tools and activate the element inspector.
Can you post the exact steps you doing to get your result? If you need to, make sure to update your OS & browser, and if you're still having an issue, try testing in a new profile.
-
@BoneTone Thanks for the reply! I have all the updates installed, a new installation of Vivaldi with simply imported bookmarks (via HTML file).
Vivaldi: 3.0.1874.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision: ca1a7297a62038cd7ef1a841248d749a0346cc41
OS: macOS Version 10.15.4 (Build 19E287)
For me, the developer tools close as long as I use the shortcut with the focus in the page window. If I have the focus in the developer tools, then it's behaving properly.
I don't really get what you mean by this double tap.. Can you please elaborate on that?
I made a short video to demonstrate what I'm doing (I mapped the shortcut to Cmd+Shift+C):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpk3sLNfbjg&feature=youtu.be
-
@macav hmmm, I suppose the difference in behavior could be due to a Mac vs Windows/Linux difference. Actually, I'm not certain I tested this on Linux and I'm currently in Windows and can't reboot at the moment, so possibly just a Mac vs Win difference. But...
@macav said in Ctrl+Shift+C does not work in DevTools:
I don't really get what you mean by this double tap.. Can you please elaborate on that?
Press the keyboard shortcut twice in a row... hold down Cmd-Shift and then hit C and then hit C. Tap tap. Double tap. Since it works initially, and closes it for you when it's open, it's like a toggle. Tap tap and you've got what you want.
-
Just updated to 3.1.1929.34 stable. Ctrl+Shift+C works fine. That's all I need to be happy with Vivaldi. Thanks to developers.
-
DAVIDhaker
@DAVIDhaker Oh, dear guys. Excuse me. This possibility are exists, but not enabled by default. Just set shortcut to this action in "Settings" > "Developer Tools Element Inspector". O yeah. At last i'm did moved to Vivaldi. Better browser. Thanks.
-
penopenPen21
I had the same problem. But I found a solution. I have Radeon Software installed and it blocked keyboard shortcuts.
-
This is still a problem. Agree with @macav . Tested on Mac Os and Linux Mint.
There is no an action in keyboard shortcuts called "Developer Tools Inspect Element", just "Toggle Developer Tools". And this action is not what needed. It toggles DevTool window as is states. Yes it activates the inspection tool, BUT when pressed again - it just hides DevTools.
Expected behaviour: on Ctrl+Shift+C (Linux)/Cmd+Shift+C (Mac Os) 1) open devtools (not toggle it); 2) activate tool "Select an element on the page to inspect it". On subsequent calling this hotkey - toggle "Select an element on the page to inspect it" tool. This is how it works by default in Chrome.
When your hover on the left icon you'l see the tooltip with hotkey, which is just Not work.
-
The same also applies to
Ctrl+Shift+Mfor toggling device toolbar
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@cdrozak It works, but the DevTools need to be focused. Sometimes the focus goes back to the page, and thus the shortcut stops working - but once you focus the DevTools again, it continues to work.
-
FourPeaksIT
For anyone having issues with this inspect element focus / unfocus bs, I found a work around. For some extra insight, chrome is essentially having the same issue. I did a fresh install of chrome and tried the shortcut and it doesnt work. Im gonna take a wild guess and say its a chrome based issue, not just vivaldi. Anyways,...
The fix that worked for me was:
-
Open DevTools Panel
-
Click settings gear cog
-
Click Experiments in the list
-
In the experiments section, choose Enable keyboard shortcut editor
-
Exit the settings, then click the Reload Devtools Button or close and re-open devtools
-
Open the settings menu back up and click shortcuts this time > the shortcuts, when hovered, should now have an edit pencil icon next to them.
-
Find the ELEMENTS section and change the 'Select an element...' to somethings else ( I chose ctrl + shift + x and it works great)
-
-
@FourPeaksIT I'm confused. How exactly would changing the actual shortcut keys help? What ever the shortcut is, the problem is that the shortcut will only work when the dev tools are in focus, but the dev tools lose focus every time I use this shortcut to select an element in the page.
Aditionally, following your steps, I determined that "Select an element in the page to inspect it" does not exist in the list of shortcuts, at least on Ubuntu Linux.
For me, this issue continues to exist. My setup:
- Vivaldi 5.3.2679.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
- Revision 8eade5e5617c74da06a81aef286d8930cb8698b3
- OS Linux
- JavaScript V8 10.2.154.8
- User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/102.0.5005.125 Safari/537.36
- Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --enable-crashpad --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml