Solved Translate button in addressbar disappeares again and again
Since Lingvanex has improved its translation quality, I sometimes want to translate English pages completely. But the button for this has disappeared.
I have not found how to reactivate it in the settings.
Can anyone help me with this?
It is interesting that when using the panel translator for the first time, the addressbar button sometimes reappears. Unfortunately not permanently.
@Dancer18
I have Automatic to German in the panel but I had removed it before testing, enabled now.
Work fine for me.
@Dancer18
Hi, I have set the Vivaldi UI to English and it doesn't popup always if ever.
I add a shortcut Alt+T and this work fine in most cases.
If you look in the tab context menu Translate is not always reachable, no idea why.
@mib2berlin Thank you for your comment. I should file a bug report then.
However, in a guest profile the button is visible. I don't know how I managed to get it removed.
Instead of a bug report I first want to know where I could reactivate it.
Update: Alt+T doesn't work either.
Is there a chrome setting eventually?
@Dancer18
Please add links to test this.
Which UI language do you use?
@mib2berlin Any english site, i.e. https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?t=445317
I'm using German UI.
@Dancer18
Hm, i change to German and get this:
The default shortcut is Ctrl+;
I changed only Panel statt Dialog verwenden to disabled.
As it work the usual subjects are extensions, check this.
@Dancer18 Check Translate panel which destination language you have set,
@DoctorG Bull's eye! When I have English - German in the panel, I see the button. Not in the other direction.
So there seems to be an unfavourable dependency.
Especially as I can't translate any language using the Addressbar button.
My workaround is to use deepl in panel to avoid trouble.
@Dancer18
@mib2berlin Yes, just found out that only with this setting I can use the addressbar button for any language.
I hope I'll get accustomed to that.
In case to have to translate anything from German to English I'll use DeepL in panel instead.
And for website translations in other languages it helps to set "translate always".
DDancer18 marked this topic as a question
DDancer18 has marked this topic as solved