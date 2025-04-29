@mib2berlin

Even if Vivaldi anonymizes the data and omits the last octet of the IP, the use of a persistent, unique identifier that is sent every 24 hours still constitutes as "personal data" under GDPR, because it enables the tracking of individual users over time. This kind of identifier alone, even without additional information, qualifies as an 'online identifier' under Article 4(1) and makes users indirectly identifiable, especially when combined with usage patterns or other metadata.

If Vivaldi truly cares about privacy, they would have provided a way to opt-out of sending the "unique user ID", since counting users or analytics are not "strictly necessary" for the functionality of the browser. I personally don't mind sending anything else that doesn't qualify as an "online identifier".