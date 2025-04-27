I'm very casually tech savvy. I can look things up and fix my digital world when it breaks, for the most part. However, I found something called screen_ai in my default folder while I was backing it up. I tried to find out if screen_ai is something I need to worry about and all I'm finding is a lot of jargon I don't understand and don't have years to learn. I know Vivaldi is built on a Chrome build (I'm about 80% sure), so if this is just randomly included crap from Google, well, because Google. I'm happy with Vivaldi because it doesn't include AI as far as I can tell.

Can someone who knows what it is and can speak to me like I'm three years old explain this inclusion to me and what screen_ai is? I'd be extremely grateful. Thank you in advance.