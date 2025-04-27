Found screen_ai in default folder
-
I'm very casually tech savvy. I can look things up and fix my digital world when it breaks, for the most part. However, I found something called screen_ai in my default folder while I was backing it up. I tried to find out if screen_ai is something I need to worry about and all I'm finding is a lot of jargon I don't understand and don't have years to learn. I know Vivaldi is built on a Chrome build (I'm about 80% sure), so if this is just randomly included crap from Google, well, because Google. I'm happy with Vivaldi because it doesn't include AI as far as I can tell.
Can someone who knows what it is and can speak to me like I'm three years old explain this inclusion to me and what screen_ai is? I'd be extremely grateful. Thank you in advance.
-
@BLESMOLS it seems related to text manipulation, but as google services are not enabled might be kept for compatibility reasons only (so no connections so far)
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/refs/tags/127.0.6517.1/services/screen_ai/
-
@BLESMOLSm, Andi give this answer
To remove Chrome's Screen AI feature:
- Find the Screen AI folder in your browser's data directory:
-
Linux:
~/.config/chromium/screen_aior
~/.config/google-chrome/screen_ai
-
Windows:
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\screen_ai
-
Mac:
~/Library/Application Support/Google Chrome/screen_ai
-
Delete the entire screen_ai folder and its contents, including
libchromescreenai.so(Linux),
chrome_screen_ai.dll(Windows), or equivalent[^3].
-
Disable Screen AI features in Chrome flags:
-
Go to
chrome://flags
-
Search for and disable:
-
"Media App PDF A11y via OCR"
-
"Enable OCR for local image search"
-
"Performs OCR on inaccessible PDFs"[^18]
-
- Restart Chrome for changes to take effect.
Screen AI is a machine learning feature that provides accessibility functions like OCR for PDFs and main content extraction for reading mode[^4]. While it processes data locally without network access[^4], the component can consume significant system resources - reducing battery life from 9 hours to less than one hour in some cases[^18].
[^3]: Tom's Hardware - How to block Google's annoying AI overviews and just get search results
[^4]: Google Groups - What does screen_ai do?
[^18]: Pivot to AI - Google ScreenAI: make your Chromebook melt down
-
@Hadden89 Thank you! I'm sorry for the late reply. This resource should help me a lot.
-
@Catweazle Thank you! I should be able to follow this easily.
I also wanted to come back and edit this post. I looked up Andi through your link and it's an AI! Thank you for navigating it for me to find an answer.