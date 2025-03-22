Can't add a new domain to Website Permission settings
I can't add a new domain to the Website Permissions settings. I click on the plus and fill in the domain name. When I click 'Add Domain', the field resets and I can't continue. It looks like this:
How do I troubleshoot this?
@henriwi2 I can confirm this for Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 + 7.2.3640.3 / Windows 11.
You found a bug!
I reported to internal tracker:
VB-115399 "Add domain to Privacy Permissions fail" -
ConfirmedClosed, Fixed in Snapshot.
@henriwi2 said in Can't add a new domain to Website Permission settings:
How do I troubleshoot this?
Unfortunately you can not in Settings.
I try to heck internal pages. No setting which can be done like in Vivaldi Permissions.
But i see now that in my internal 7.2.3641.* the issue is gone.
I hope the issue will be fixed for a next Stable or Snapshot.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Hah!, as i said in next Snapshot – Now in 7.2.3641.3 Snapshot available.