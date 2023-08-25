Edits

2023-08-26: Add working Yahoo! suggest URLs from @Barruel and @Pathduck, including language-specific suggest URLs. Update default engines with strings per latest 6.1.3035.302. Most engines now contain {referral} variable instead of the old hardcoded information. Neeva move out of default search engines section. Yelp move into default search engines section.

2023-01-07: Add Brave, You suggest URLs from @JonesBones

2022-10-11: Update suggest URL per @wudini

2022-10-06: Add Spotify (no suggest URL though)

2022-03-28: Add Swisscows from @bizarro and for suggest URLs which Vivaldi does not currently support

2021-12-17: Fix broken LinkedIn, add Siemens Industry Online Support Forums

2021-12-09: Update to Vivaldi's new default Bing, Yahoo, Startpage, and Neeva URLs; add Marginalia Search, Siemens Industry Online Support, Siemens Industry Mall, and Intel ARK (Automated Relational Knowledgebase), Update SMC USA and add note that Wolfram|Alpha suggestURL isn't currently supported by Vivaldi

2020-07-10: Add Digi-Key, SMC USA, and Rockwell Automation

2020-06-15: Add Balluff

2020-06-03: Remove Qwant from default Vivaldi search engines, add suggest URLs from Pathduck including YouTube, Startpage, Wolfram|Alpha, Finn, and Torrentz2.

2020-04-01: Add Reddit, change Rhinospike keyword from r to rs to avoid conflict with Reddit. Formatting change on Yahoo and Bing table rows to use newly-supported newlines

2020-03-19: Add links to related Vivaldi threads

2020-03-18: Add alternate language/country info. Also add more suggest and search URLs, including ones for Yahoo which unfortunately don't work with Vivaldi as of 2.11.1811.47.

2020-02-28: Add info for customizing Qwant (like defaulting to Dark Mode), added Searx, and added additional search aggregations above.

2020-01-08: Add incorrect search engine from 2.10.1745.21

2019-12-19: Move "Comment" column to be first, since this forum doesn't seem to support very wide tables.

Something caused my search suggestion engines to all get wiped out (this could have been me if I did it a few months ago and forgot). Anyway, figured while I'm adding everything back I might as well make a comprehensive list for my future reference and anyone else who might be interested. Now I only wish there were an easy way to import/export items from this list...

Note that in my table of engines below, the default Vivaldi engines are all first. The remaining search engines are organized in alphabetical order. Even though the "url" column is cut off, you can still triple click to select the entire line of the search/suggestion URLs.

Alternate languages/countries for suggestUrl

Comment name Example suggestUrl Both .com and mkt=1 are changed for the Japanese market as shown, but it's unclear how to adjust these for other markets Amazon https://completion.amazon.co.jp/search/complete?method=completion&search-alias=aps&client=amazon-search-ui&mkt=6&q=%s After search? , add hl=languagecode& (see Supported Languages for hl parameter) and/or add gl=countrycode (see Supported Country Codes for gl parameter. See official docs on a different but related search. Google Images https://www.google.com/complete/search?hl=jp&gl=cn&ds=i&output=firefox&q=%s See note for Google Images Google Play https://market.android.com/suggest/SuggRequest?json=1&c=3&query=billy&hl=ne&gl=us Change www. to countrycode. Wikipedia https://ru.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s Add countrycode. prefix. Thanks to replies from Barruel and Pathduck Yahoo! https://de.search.yahoo.com/sugg/ff?output=fxjson&command=%s You would thinking changing .com to .ru or .ur would work, but all variants seem to return the same Russian search suggestions. Also, Turkey is strangely .com.tr Yandex https://suggest.yandex.com/suggest-ya.cgi?part=%s See note for Google Images, also it appears one can change .com to .countrycode if desired YouTube https://www.google.ru/complete/search?hl=ru&ds=yt&output=firefox&q=%s

Alternate languages/countries for search URL

Comment name Example searchUrl Change .com to .co.countrycode Amazon https://www.amazon.co.jp/s?k=%s Change .com to .co.countrycode and/or adjust in https://www.google.com/preferences Google https://www.google.co.jp/search?q=%s Change .com to .countrycode works for some, but Turkey is strangely .com.tr Yandex https://yandex.ua/search/?text=%s

Many thanks to the Vimium project and Search, which helped me find these massive collections of search engines (far more than fit in my list) and sources for possible search engines:

Search Engine Inclusion Criteria

