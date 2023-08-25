Solved Guide | Search Suggestion URL
Re: Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the address bar (Google provider)
It's been a year since then and search suggestions do NOT work if this isn't done manually. Why is that ? For those too lazy to click > vivaldi://settings/search/
Edit your search engines, set "Suggest URL":
Google:
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=opera&q=%s
Youtube:
https://www.google.ru/complete/search?hl=ru&ds=yt&output=firefox&q=%s
Yandex:
https://suggest.yandex.ru/suggest-ya.cgi?v=4&part=%s
Nigma:
http://cplt2.nigma.ru/complete/query_help.php?suggest=true&q=%s
Ru.Wikipedia:
https://ru.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s
Google Images:
https://www.google.com/complete/search?hl=ru&ds=i&output=firefox&q=%s
Яндекс.Маркет:
http://suggest.market.yandex.ru/suggest-market?part=%s
2023-08-26: Add working Yahoo! suggest URLs from @Barruel and @Pathduck, including language-specific suggest URLs. Update default engines with strings per latest 6.1.3035.302. Most engines now contain {referral} variable instead of the old hardcoded information. Neeva move out of default search engines section. Yelp move into default search engines section.
2023-01-07: Add Brave, You suggest URLs from @JonesBones
2022-10-11: Update suggest URL per @wudini
2022-10-06: Add Spotify (no suggest URL though)
2022-03-28: Add Swisscows from @bizarro and for suggest URLs which Vivaldi does not currently support
2021-12-17: Fix broken LinkedIn, add Siemens Industry Online Support Forums
2021-12-09: Update to Vivaldi's new default Bing, Yahoo, Startpage, and Neeva URLs; add Marginalia Search, Siemens Industry Online Support, Siemens Industry Mall, and Intel ARK (Automated Relational Knowledgebase), Update SMC USA and add note that Wolfram|Alpha suggestURL isn't currently supported by Vivaldi
2020-07-10: Add Digi-Key, SMC USA, and Rockwell Automation
2020-06-15: Add Balluff
2020-06-03: Remove Qwant from default Vivaldi search engines, add suggest URLs from Pathduck including YouTube, Startpage, Wolfram|Alpha, Finn, and Torrentz2.
2020-04-01: Add Reddit, change Rhinospike keyword from
rto
rsto avoid conflict with Reddit. Formatting change on Yahoo and Bing table rows to use newly-supported newlines
2020-03-19: Add links to related Vivaldi threads
2020-03-18: Add alternate language/country info. Also add more suggest and search URLs, including ones for Yahoo which unfortunately don't work with Vivaldi as of 2.11.1811.47.
2020-02-28: Add info for customizing Qwant (like defaulting to Dark Mode), added Searx, and added additional search aggregations above.
2020-01-08: Add incorrect search engine from 2.10.1745.21
2019-12-19: Move "Comment" column to be first, since this forum doesn't seem to support very wide tables.
Something caused my search suggestion engines to all get wiped out (this could have been me if I did it a few months ago and forgot). Anyway, figured while I'm adding everything back I might as well make a comprehensive list for my future reference and anyone else who might be interested. Now I only wish there were an easy way to import/export items from this list...
Note that in my table of engines below, the default Vivaldi engines are all first. The remaining search engines are organized in alphabetical order. Even though the "url" column is cut off, you can still triple click to select the entire line of the search/suggestion URLs.
Comment keyword name suggestUrl url
[Default] Comments on this Vivaldi blog post list
https://www.bing.com/search?q=%sas another option, but use the default URL to help financially support Vivaldi. Image Search URL:
https://www.bing.com/images/detail/search?iss=sbiupload&{bing:Referral}#enterInsights, Image Search POST Parameters:
imageBin={google:imageThumbnailBase64}
b
Bing
https://www.bing.com/osjson.aspx?query=%s&language={language}
https://www.bing.com/search?q=%s&{bing:Referral}
• [Obsolete] These URLs are previous official versions:
https://www.bing.com/search?FORM=INCOH2&PC=1VIV&PTAG=ICO-c9d0fc87&q=%sbefore 6.1
https://www.bing.com/search?FORM=INCOH2&PC=IFJ1&PTAG=ICO-c9d0fc87&q=%sbefore 4.3.2439.63
• [Obsolete] This URL was apparently mistakenly included in version 2.10.1745.21, and reverted in 2.10.1745.23 (see this blog post and its comments):
https://www.bing.com/search?FORM=VBRO01&PC=ATVB&q=%s
[Default]
d
DuckDuckGo
https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list
• [Obsolete] This URL is a previous official version:
https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&{ddg:Referral}
• [Obsolete] This URL is a previous official version:
before 6.1
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&t=vivaldi
[Default] Suggest URL included by default in Vivaldi v3.0.1874.38 (was not included in older versions, reason is/was unknown)
e
Ecosia
https://ac.ecosia.org/autocomplete?q=%s&type=list
https://www.ecosia.org/search?q=%s&{ecosia:Referral_US}
• [Obsolete] This URL is a previous official version:
https://www.ecosia.org/search?tt=vivaldi&q=%s
[Default] Vivaldi did not have a license to pre-package search suggestions from Google, see Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the address bar (Google provider). Another option is
https://www.google.com/search?q=%s, but use the default URL to (maybe?) help financially support Vivaldi. Image Search URL:
https://www.google.com/searchbyimage/upload, Image Search POST Parameters
encoded_image={google:imageThumbnail},image_url={google:imageURL},sbisrc={google:imageSearchSource},original_width={google:imageOriginalWidth},original_height={google:imageOriginalHeight}
g
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&q=%s
{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&{google:originalQueryForSuggestion}{google:prefetchSource}{google:sourceId}{google:contextualSearchVersion}ie={inputEncoding}
[Default] See prascal's comment on changing the search url to include your favorite settings, e.g. dark mode. Removed as default search engine without an official reason starting with release version 3.0, but back in by 6.1
q
Qwant
https://api.qwant.com/api/suggest/?client=opensearch&lang=en_gb&q=%s
•
https://www.qwant.com/?q=%s
•
https://www.qwant.com/?client=brz-vivaldi&q=%s
[Default] Suggest URL not included with Vivaldi, not sure why (fairly certain it was included in older versions).
s
•
https://www.startpage.com/suggestions?q=%s&segment=startpage.vivaldi&format=json
•
https://www.startpage.com/cgi-bin/csuggest?limit=10&format=json&lang=english&query=%s
•
https://www.startpage.com/do/suggest?limit=10&format=json&query=%s
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=%s&segment=startpage.vivaldi
• [Obsolete] This URL was the previous official version (I noticed the change in 4.3.2439.63, but it probably happened earlier):
•
https://www.startpage.com/rvd/search?language=auto&query=%s
[Default] w Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
[Default] Thanks to replies from Barruel and Pathduck
y
Yahoo!
•
https://search.yahoo.com/sugg/ff?output=fxjson&command=%s
•
https://ff.search.yahoo.com/gossip?output=fxjson&command=%s
•
http://sugg.search.yahoo.net/sg/?output=jsonp&nresults=10&command=%s
•
http://sugg.search.yahoo.net/sg/?output=json&nresults=10&command=%
•
http://sugg.search.yahoo.net/sg/?output=xml&nresults=10&command=%s
https://us.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?hspart=iry&hsimp=yhs-fullyhosted_009&type=dpp_vvldnu_00_00¶m1=1¶m2=pa%3Ddowncoll%26b%3DVivaldi&p=%s
• [Obsolete] This URL was the previous official version (I noticed the change in 4.3.2439.63, but it probably happened earlier):
•
https://us.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?hspart=iry&hsimp=yhs-fullyhosted_009&type=dpp_vvldnu_00_00¶m1=1¶m2=pa%3Ddowncoll&p=%s
[Default] Another option is
https://www.yelp.com/search?find_desc=%s&src=opensearch, but use the default URL to help financially support Vivaldi
ye Yelp
https://www.yelp.com/search?find_desc=%s&utm_source=Vivaldi&utm_medium=Partner&utm_campaign=vivaldi_search_widget&utm_content=speeddial
[Default] Thanks to JonesBones' reply u You
https://you.com/api/ac?q=%s
https://you.com/search?q=%s&utm_source=vivaldi_browser
Change
https://smile.to
https://www.to use regular Amazon instead of Amazon Smile
a Amazon
https://completion.amazon.com/search/complete?method=completion&search-alias=aps&client=amazon-search-ui&mkt=1&q=%s
https://smile.amazon.com/s?k=%s
Thanks to Useful custom searches for using with URLs ar Archive.org View URL Snapshot
https://web.archive.org/web/submit?url=%s&type=urlquery
ba Balluff
https://www.balluff.com/local/us/productfinder/product/?key=%s
bg BibleGateway
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=%s
No HTTPS unfortunately bmn BugMeNot
http://bugmenot.com/view/%s
Thanks to JonesBones' reply br Brave
https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%s
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
Not sure why, but favicon won't load for this search for me c Craigslist
https://www.craigslist.org/search/sss?query=%s&sort=rel
dk Digi-Key
https://www.digikey.com/products/en?keywords=%s
No HTTPS unfortunately dc Discogs
http://www.discogs.com/search?q=%s&type=all
eb eBay
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?&_nkw=%s
Thanks to Pathduck's reply, although I am unable to personally test it (I assume it is geo-restricted) finn Finn
https://www.finn.no/search/autocomplete/xhr?responseType=json&searchKey=SEARCH_ID_BAP_ALL&term=%s
https://www.finn.no/bap/forsale/search.html?q=%s
gh GitHub
https://github.com/search?q=%s
You must log in to GitHub to use this, otherwise you'll get an error page. ghi GitHub Issues with Help Wanted
https://github.com/issues?utf8=?&q=is%3Aopen+is%3Aissue+label%3A%22help+wanted%22++%s
gr Goodreads
https://www.goodreads.com/search?q=%s
Thanks to zaibon's reply ge Google Extensions and Themes from Chrome Web Store
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/search?q=%s
gi Google Images
https://suggestqueries.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&ds=i&q=%s
https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&q=%s
Uses regular Google completion, but prepends the text "map of" to the query. It works okay for places, countries, states, geographical regions and the like, but will not perform address search. gm Google Maps
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&q=map%20of%20%s
https://www.google.com/maps?q=%s
gt Google Translate: Auto→En
https://translate.google.com/#auto/en/%s
Would be much more powerful if Useful custom searches for using with URLs were implemented gtj Google Translate: Jp→En
https://translate.google.com/#ja/en/%s
A suggest URL exists, but doesn't currently work with Vivaldi. Thanks to zaibon's reply and to zhuixinjian (not from Vivaldi forums) gp Google Play
https://market.android.com/suggest/SuggRequest?json=1&c=3&query=%s
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=%s
Search for e.g. "i9-9900KS" to get CPU specifications ia Intel ARK (Automated Relational Knowledgebase)
http://ark.intel.com/search?q=%s
ip Intel Product Search
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/search.html?ws=text#q=%s&t=Products
imdb IMDB
https://www.imdb.com/find?s=all&q=%s
j Jisho
https://jisho.org/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&keyword=%s
k Kanji Koohii
https://kanji.koohii.com/study/kanji/%s
li
•
https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/all/?keywords=%s
•
https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/index/?keywords=%s
ma Marginalia Search
https://search.marginalia.nu/search?query=%s
mm McMaster-Carr
https://www.mcmaster.com/#%s
A suggest URL exists, but doesn't currently work with Vivaldi m Merriam-Webster Dictionary
https://www.merriam-webster.com/lapi/v1/mwol-search/autocomplete?search=%s
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/%s
A suggest URL exists, but doesn't currently work with Vivaldi mt Merriam-Webster Thesaurus
https://www.merriam-webster.com/lapi/v1/mwol-search/autocomplete?search=%s
https://www.merriam-webster.com/thesaurus/%s
Used to be a default Vivaldi engine but not as of Vivaldi 6.1
n
ne
Neeva
Newegg
https://neeva.com/suggest?q=%s&src=opensearch&pk_source=vivaldi
https://neeva.com/search?q=%s&src=opensearch&pk_source=vivaldi&pk_medium=external_product&pk_campaign=neeva_vivaldi_o
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=%s
p Plugged In
https://www.pluggedin.com/search/?i=titles&p=0&l=20&c={}&q=%s
Various suggest URLs exist, but none currently work with Vivaldi. See this post. r
https://www.reddit.com/api/subreddit_autocomplete_v2.json?query=%s
https://www.reddit.com/search/?q=%s
rs Rhinospike (Japanese)
https://rhinospike.com/search/?language=4&q=%s
ra Rockwell Automation
https://rockwellautomation.custhelp.com/app/results/kw/%s
See last paragraph of prascal's post for setting this up, it's intended for advanced users s Searx
https://a.searx.space/?preferences=eJxlVEGv0zAM_jX0Ug0B78CpBwRCPAnpPbE9rpGXuG1oEhcn3VZ-Pc62btl2aKU49ufPnx1rSNgRW4xNhwEZXOUgdBN02GBYva0rRxpcPlQwJdLkR4cJm8p68VEj02FuNjxh5TH1ZJrXl_WmitBiRGDdNx-q1KPHhqIGrhjj5FJUFFTAvUqwbb6Di1gZskouye2QGwI5vifuqmPUKqZZKDjqrCaDu8rYCFuHRmHobMjciTqH9ehgrmEco1KtdRjfffo6Q0-k1Lk4McA41N4yEytlkxgGqweIRQgmIhfLGGTaW1NayoSedqKfUjtrkDJAomGmRLGnAUJhb4EzFyk8nxiNsUmpSNqCqz0aC9mJEetIbdoDY20so07E8z1ZP0WrxaC1XqXdY5IrVWe3DDzX2RLtTV2nFmVN6_w752jZhsGClmPucQb9-PT0-VAkwTR7Ck60L-F2BI_1dLaTXkFMpWfL4CETW3J6-oM4lC5m0kP-upti7qRdVOhscrA9Yy3CnnW-aVX2v4aFGeDa961NW0mI6YwTRn-HeNHjjsaCkNW0O6xvVaYRA-NIxYhdi6tPmAW2DVAovaQuBlh3kaZrEX_3ENKtcgbDzbCKtMn6Y5ZcTg8yEfl3PscEnMb8nIugGYLBQ2k5qXXhufBYajpdL6z87NHL3NaJIUQna8Y8Yl2qXLAuBmO62mBrg02Wwt3Q_gvgS8vHQ0GrNUz5rS60phCl9bEvXC6P6CH_yaXCcLtergtndJOYYvPb-pWzA6qe0oBzxngOR7qoomZymdeLNF590Rol17eXZ9lvexaH5ea0C5W8ouGyELeyaSJyXoxXGkvSNbpWSRpiD0dZBGl9fMI5XJ9W-awiOtkZcvdjs3ldF1k3DDLerN5-_RSrrC3kSiYZBfo_stVFIg==&q=%s
si Siemens Industry Online Support
https://support.industry.siemens.com/cs/search?search=%s
sif Siemens Industry Online Support Forums
https://support.industry.siemens.com/cs/search?search=%s&type=Forum
sim Siemens Industry Mall
https://mall.industry.siemens.com/mall/en/WW/Catalog/Search?searchTerm=%s
smcusa
SMC USA
https://www.smcusa.com/search/?q=%s
https://www.smcusa.com/search?q=%s
Both of the above URLs work
sp Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/search/%s
se Stack Exchange
https://stackexchange.com/search?q=%s
No HTTPS unfortunately sh SymbolHound
http://symbolhound.com/?q=%s
so Stack Overflow
https://stackoverflow.com/search?q=%s
su Super User
https://superuser.com/search?q=%s
A suggest URL exists, but doesn't currently work with Vivaldi. The region/itemsCount parameters are optional. Thanks to bizarro's reply
sc
Swisscows
•
https://swisscows.com/api/suggest?query=%s
•
https://swisscows.com/api/suggest?query=%s®ion=en-US&itemsCount=5
https://swisscows.com/web?query=%s
Thanks to Pathduck's reply t2 Torrentz2
https://torrentz2.eu/suggestions/%s
https://torrentz2.eu/search?f=%s
ud Urban Dictionary
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=%s
A suggest URL exists, but doesn't currently work with Vivaldi. Thanks to Pathduck's reply wa Wolfram|Alpha
https://www.wolframalpha.com/n/v1/api/autocomplete?i=%s
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=%s
I cannot find an English-language suggest URL ya Yandex
https://suggest.yandex.com/suggest-ya.cgi?part=%s
https://yandex.com/search/?text=%s
Both suggest URLs work in Vivaldi, but return slightly different results. Unsure which is better or why two even exist.
yt
YouTube
•
https://suggestqueries.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&ds=yt&q=%s
•
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&ds=yt&q=%s
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%s
Search for e.g. "索" to see it written in many styles 文字拡大 moji
https://moji.tekkai.com/zoom/%s/page.html
Alternate languages/countries for suggestUrl
Comment name Example suggestUrl Both
.comand
mkt=1are changed for the Japanese market as shown, but it's unclear how to adjust these for other markets
Amazon
https://completion.amazon.co.jp/search/complete?method=completion&search-alias=aps&client=amazon-search-ui&mkt=6&q=%s
After
search?, add
hl=languagecode&(see Supported Languages for hl parameter) and/or add
gl=countrycode(see Supported Country Codes for gl parameter. See official docs on a different but related search.
Google Images
https://www.google.com/complete/search?hl=jp&gl=cn&ds=i&output=firefox&q=%s
See note for Google Images Google Play
https://market.android.com/suggest/SuggRequest?json=1&c=3&query=billy&hl=ne&gl=us
Change
www.to
countrycode.
Wikipedia
https://ru.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s
Add
countrycode.prefix. Thanks to replies from Barruel and Pathduck
Yahoo!
https://de.search.yahoo.com/sugg/ff?output=fxjson&command=%s
You would thinking changing
.comto
.ruor
.urwould work, but all variants seem to return the same Russian search suggestions. Also, Turkey is strangely
.com.tr
Yandex
https://suggest.yandex.com/suggest-ya.cgi?part=%s
See note for Google Images, also it appears one can change
.comto
.countrycodeif desired
YouTube
https://www.google.ru/complete/search?hl=ru&ds=yt&output=firefox&q=%s
Alternate languages/countries for search URL
Comment name Example searchUrl Change
.comto
.co.countrycode
Amazon
https://www.amazon.co.jp/s?k=%s
Change
.comto
.co.countrycodeand/or adjust in https://www.google.com/preferences
https://www.google.co.jp/search?q=%s
Change
.comto
.countrycodeworks for some, but Turkey is strangely
.com.tr
Yandex
https://yandex.ua/search/?text=%s
Many thanks to the Vimium project and Search, which helped me find these massive collections of search engines (far more than fit in my list) and sources for possible search engines:
- Search suggestions / search completions
- Vimium Search Suggestion / Search Complete URLs - Wiki and completion_engines.coffee and completion_engines.js
- Search engines
- Metasearch engines (combining results from other search engines)
- Other
- Related Vivaldi threads
- 2020-05 Vivaldi search engines collection
- 2019-09 Blog post titled Three search engines that don’t track you and associated 10/2018 forum post titled Search engines: Time to take a stand (original 2018 blog post is on archive.org)
- 2019-03 Backup Search Engines
- 2019-03 Sync search engines
- 2018-03 Placeholders as Commands on Custom Search Engines
- 2017-12 Blog post and forum post for How to get the most out of search engines in Vivaldi
- 2017-05 Search Suggestion URL (this thread)
- 2016-03 Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the address bar (Google provider)
- 2015-11 Useful custom searches for using with URLs
Search Engine Inclusion Criteria
Search engines belong on this list if they are either:
- Have any custom suggest URL (whether or not Vivaldi currently supports it), or
- Are used by me personally
- Search suggestions / search completions
@Deranox - Because Vivaldi does not have a license to pre-package search suggestions from all search engines.
-
@Deranox
I am sorry man - but you need to start reading a bit more carefully.
In the post you linked there was already the answer to your question so this post of yours is at least redundant.
-
@Ayespy Oh. Will it ever get one or that's out of the question ? Also, can't this thing be done automatically upon install ... The way the home page is vivaldi.com, the suggest url field can be coded with this line automatically.
-
@zaibon I went for the answer. I didn't read anything else. Should have I admit, but I can get some extra answers now too.
-
@Deranox I don't anticipate a near-term future wherein Vivaldi can afford to buy licenses for things.
-
@Ayespy But from what I understand we used to have suggestions and it just stopped one day.
-
@Deranox Nope. Suggestions have always been dependent on which search engine you are using, and some always had them, while others did not. Google has never had them, Bing always has. Not sure about Yahoo, but it works off of Bing anyway, so... If Vivaldi included the search engine and did not have to buy a license to provide search suggest URL for it, then the URL was included on install.
-
Hi,
I always asked myself what this 'search url suggestion" box did.
I had to google it
Now I found this list of search suggestions: it is very interesting.
Maybe it is a good idea to make this page sticky, so anyone can find (and add to) this list!
- vivaldi://settings/search/
Edit your search engines, set "Suggest URL":
- vivaldi://settings/search/
-
@peefy There are a few more to add
DuckDuckGo:
search :
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&t=vivaldi
suggest:
https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list
Qwant:
https://api.qwant.com/api/suggest/?q=%s&client=opensearch
Android Play store:
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=%s
Chrome Extensions store:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/search?q=%s
-
@zaibon thank you!
-
ozoratsubasa Moderator
I was looking for a thread like this. Congrats
-
MonolithTM
Ecosia:
search :
https://www.ecosia.org/search?tt=vivaldi&q=%s
suggest:
https://ac.ecosia.org/autocomplete?q=%s&type=list
-
Something caused my search suggestion engines to all get wiped out (this could have been me if I did it a few months ago and forgot). Anyway, figured while I'm adding everything back I might as well make a comprehensive list for my future reference and anyone else who might be interested. Now I only wish there were an easy way to import/export items from this list...
Note that in my table of engines below, the default Vivaldi engines are all first. The remaining search engines are organized in alphabetical order. Even though the "url" column is cut off, you can still triple click to select the entire line of the search/suggestion URLs.
Many thanks to the Vimium project and Search, which helped me find these massive collections of search engines (far more than fit in my list) and sources for possible search engines:
- Search suggestions / search completions
- Vimium Search Suggestion / Search Complete URLs - Wiki and completion_engines.coffee and completion_engines.js
- Search engines
- Metasearch engines (combining results from other search engines)
- Other
- Related Vivaldi threads
- 2020-05 Vivaldi search engines collection
- 2019-09 Blog post titled Three search engines that don’t track you and associated 10/2018 forum post titled Search engines: Time to take a stand (original 2018 blog post is on archive.org)
- 2019-03 Backup Search Engines
- 2019-03 Sync search engines
- 2018-03 Placeholders as Commands on Custom Search Engines
- 2017-12 Blog post and forum post for How to get the most out of search engines in Vivaldi
- 2017-05 Search Suggestion URL (this thread)
- 2016-03 Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the address bar (Google provider)
- 2015-11 Useful custom searches for using with URLs
Search Engine Inclusion Criteria
Search engines belong on this list if they are either:
- Have any custom suggest URL (whether or not Vivaldi currently supports it), or
- Are used by me personally
- Search suggestions / search completions
Also thanks to Backup Search Engines which while not a full import-export for between browsers, at least lets me do import-export on my local computer. I've included my JSON backup here, but I've no idea what's going on the background so someone else importing it could cause other issues (and would definitely overwrite your existing search engines).
JSON Backup:
{"customOrder":false,"default":"cj3trn97f00003o5l5z6o68tl","defaultPrivate":"cj3trn97g00033o5lj3x9hg2j","engines":[{"custom":false,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":1,"id":"cj3trn97f00003o5l5z6o68tl","keyword":"b","name":"Bing","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://www.bing.com/osjson.aspx?query=%s","url":"https://www.bing.com/search?FORM=INCOH2&PC=IFJ1&PTAG=ICO-c9d0fc87&q=%s"},{"custom":false,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":2,"id":"cj3trn97g00013o5ljema6csh","keyword":"y","name":"Yahoo!","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://us.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?hspart=iry&hsimp=yhs-fullyhosted_009&type=dpp_vvldnu_00_00¶m1=1¶m2=pa%3Ddowncoll&p=%s"},{"custom":false,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":3,"id":"cj3trn97g00023o5ls9d8wvgb","keyword":"s","name":"Startpage.com","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://www.startpage.com/cgi-bin/csuggest?query=%s&limit=10&lang=english&format=json","url":"https://www.startpage.com/rvd/search?query=%s&language=auto"},{"custom":false,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":4,"id":"cj3trn97g00033o5lj3x9hg2j","keyword":"d","name":"DuckDuckGo","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list","url":"https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&t=vivaldi"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":5,"id":"cj3trn97g00043o5l8swtsbjo","keyword":"e","name":"Ecosia","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://ac.ecosia.org/autocomplete?q=%s&type=list","url":"https://www.ecosia.org/search?tt=vivaldi&q=%s"},{"custom":false,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":6,"id":"cj3trn97g00053o5lye6a3670","keyword":"w","name":"Wikipedia","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s","url":"https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":7,"id":"cj3trn97g00063o5lbhkdv3av","keyword":"g","name":"Google","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&q=%s","url":"https://www.google.com/search?q=%s"},{"custom":false,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":8,"id":"cj4trn97g0006c0c35c091be5","keyword":"q","name":"Qwant","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://api.qwant.com/api/suggest/?q=%s&client=opensearch&lang=en_gb","url":"https://www.qwant.com/?client=brz-vivaldi&q=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":2,"id":"cj68iymrr00003t5nh9fk72yp","keyword":"a","name":"Amazon","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://completion.amazon.com/search/complete?method=completion&search-alias=aps&client=amazon-search-ui&mkt=1&q=%s","url":"https://smile.amazon.com/s?k=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":9,"id":"ck4c8ewh400013s5sdsc1pk4x","keyword":"aj","name":"Amazon Japan","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://completion.amazon.co.jp/search/complete?method=completion&search-alias=aps&client=amazon-search-ui&mkt=6&q=%s","url":"https://www.amazon.co.jp/s?k=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":12,"id":"ck4cak39700pt3s5ssbs5tfnp","keyword":"ar","name":"Archive.org View URL Snapshot","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://web.archive.org/web/submit?url=%s&type=urlquery"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/https:/www.biblegateway.com","historyId":16,"id":"cj68iyms3000c3t5n7ksd452y","keyword":"bg","name":"BibleGateway","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/bugmenot.com","historyId":19,"id":"cj68iyms5000f3t5n1l57stol","keyword":"bmn","name":"BugMeNot","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"http://bugmenot.com/view/%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/minneapolis.craigslist.org","historyId":18,"id":"cj68iyms4000e3t5nr9vzpbjk","keyword":"c","name":"Craigslist","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.craigslist.org/search/sss?query=%s&sort=rel"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":4,"id":"cj68iymrt00013t5n39fhcigk","keyword":"eb","name":"eBay","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?&_nkw=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":10,"id":"ck4c8wftb00013s5snfl2dr8g","keyword":"gm","name":"Google Maps","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&q=map%20of%20%s","url":"https://www.google.com/maps?q=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/https:/translate.google.com","historyId":15,"id":"cj68iyms2000b3t5n0j5bj41k","keyword":"tj","name":"Google Translate: Jp→En","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://translate.google.com/#ja/en/%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/https:/translate.google.com","historyId":20,"id":"cj68iyms5000g3t5nv6oizpbi","keyword":"t","name":"Google Translate: Auto→En","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://translate.google.com/#auto/en/%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/ark.intel.com","historyId":23,"id":"cj68iyms7000j3t5nb78kkko9","keyword":"i","name":"Intel Product Search","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/search.html?ws=text#q=%s&t=Products"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/kanji.koohii.com","historyId":10,"id":"cj68iymrz00063t5nf1wuup4f","keyword":"k","name":"Kanji Koohii","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://kanji.koohii.com/study/kanji/%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/jisho.org","historyId":9,"id":"cj68iymry00053t5nqw696xnd","keyword":"j","name":"Jisho","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://jisho.org/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&keyword=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":25,"id":"cj68iyms8000l3t5na57s1v1p","keyword":"l","name":"LinkedIn","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/index/?keywords=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":24,"id":"cj68iyms7000k3t5njpkdq9go","keyword":"mm","name":"McMaster-Carr","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.mcmaster.com/#%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/www.merriam-webster.com","historyId":14,"id":"cj68iyms2000a3t5nfm5jt0vy","keyword":"m","name":"Merriam-Webster Dictionary","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/www.merriam-webster.com","historyId":13,"id":"cj68iyms100093t5ndyd9yr8w","keyword":"mt","name":"Merriam-Webster Thesaurus","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.merriam-webster.com/thesaurus/%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/www.newegg.com","historyId":21,"id":"cj68iyms6000h3t5nq98x8txt","keyword":"n","name":"Newegg","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/http:/www.pluggedin.com","historyId":17,"id":"cj68iyms4000d3t5n6duys9sz","keyword":"p","name":"Plugged In","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.pluggedin.com/search/?i=titles&p=0&l=20&c={}&q=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/https:/rhinospike.com","historyId":11,"id":"cj68iyms000073t5nk5o1dkhj","keyword":"r","name":"Rhinospike (Japanese)","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://rhinospike.com/search/?language=4&q=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"","historyId":7,"id":"cj68iymrt00033t5njfoejajp","keyword":"wa","name":"Wolfram|Alpha","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"","url":"https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=%s"},{"custom":true,"faviconUrl":"chrome://favicon/https:/www.youtube.com","historyId":8,"id":"cj68iymrt00043t5nqt5p0biw","keyword":"yt","name":"YouTube","post":false,"removed":false,"suggestUrl":"https://suggestqueries.google.com/complete/search?client=firefox&ds=yt&q=%s","url":"https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%s"}],"nextHistoryId":9,"version":"3"}
@Gwen-Dragon said in Search Suggestion URL:
Please be so kind and create a thread at https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/144/tips-tricks and post it there, too!
You may note that I have not done so. I have seen several threads like this already come and go, and I didn't see the point of starting another thread compared to replying to an already-existing thread. This thread seemed to be the most relevant, which is why I replied to this particular thread.
And as time goes on, I am editing my original post, rather than making additional replies. Ideally this type of information would be centralized in an add-on or GitHub -- but I already found several of those, each with different information, so again don't see the point of starting yet another one.
I do hope that a Vivaldi dev sees and takes action on the two issues I note in comments:
- Missing favicons
- Suggest URLs which return valid suggestions, but in a format which Vivaldi doesn't recognize. Yahoo! is the most prominent example, but it would be nice if the Google Play, Merriam Webster, Reddit, suggestion URLs were also recognized.
I doubt they will notice since none of my suggestions over the last few years have gotten any traction, but it's not a dealbreaker for me either since I'm clearly still using Vivaldi as my daily driver.
-
baris.sehri Ambassador
can anyone help me with providing suggest links for some searches? I couldn't find suggest urls for swisscows, metager, reddit and steam. is it possible to add them?
-
stardepp Translator
This post is deleted!
-
baris.sehri Ambassador
@stardepp when I try to find the search engine link I open firefox, go the website that I want to add, right click on the search bar and than check the url that it gives me, I open vivaldi and paste that link into the url field in search settings. my only problem is I don't know how to find suggest urls
-
@baris-sehri
did you try to use a suggest url from another search engine, for example google or ecosia (see above)?