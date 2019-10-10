last edited by A Former User

The fixes in this thread did not help me. This fixed it for me:

Make sure Google is at top of search engines list in the left column in settings: search as in above image.

Settings (ALT + P)

Search (left column section)

URL (textbox, right side of page):

https://www.google.com/search?q=%s

Suggested URL (textbox, bottom):

https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s

Works for me now.

Good luck.

P.S.

Click the SAVE button at the bottom after entering the 2 URLs in Settings: Search

Can copy the 2 URL lines to a text editor to copy & paste to Vivaldi settings.