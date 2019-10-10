Solved Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the address bar (Google provider)
Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the adress bar (Google provider) - I have correct settings but I still cant see search suggestions from the adress bar or the "search" bar - changing the search provider isnt the solution. The "Turn off search in the adress bar" option is turned off. I have this problem for 4 months on different browser versions...and on different computers.
The fixes in this thread did not help me. This fixed it for me:
Make sure Google is at top of search engines list in the left column in settings: search as in above image.
Settings (ALT + P)
Search (left column section)
URL (textbox, right side of page):
https://www.google.com/search?q=%s
Suggested URL (textbox, bottom):
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s
Works for me now.
Good luck.
P.S.
Click the SAVE button at the bottom after entering the 2 URLs in Settings: Search
Can copy the 2 URL lines to a text editor to copy & paste to Vivaldi settings.
What is your Vivaldi version? Search suggestions are available on 1.0.420.4.
1.0.403.24 , its the latest. Ok, so the problem is solved.
AgentCueball
go look at … under Settings/Privacy "Disable Search Suggestions in Address Field"
I now can use address bar as google search, instead of google toolbar
Doesn't work for me if I use Google Search. Suggestions work for Bing etc. just not for Google. (latest Snapshot on Windows)
Doesn't work for me either…
Bing suggestions are working, google not.
Using 1.2.490.39 () (32-bit) on Windows 10 x64
Known bug.
aufkrawall
Search suggestions for Google are still not working for me with latest snapshot 1.3.519.25.
vivaldi://settings/search/
Edit your search engines, set "Suggest URL":
Google: https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=opera&q=%s Youtube: https://www.google.ru/complete/search?hl=ru&ds=yt&output=firefox&q=%s Yandex: https://suggest.yandex.ru/suggest-ya.cgi?v=4&part=%s Nigma: http://cplt2.nigma.ru/complete/query_help.php?suggest=true&q=%s Ru.Wikipedia: https://ru.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s Google Images: https://www.google.com/complete/search?hl=ru&ds=i&output=firefox&q=%s Яндекс.Маркет: http://suggest.market.yandex.ru/suggest-market?part=%s
Same here. Used to work in the previous release; not working in 1.4.589.11.
Hasn't worked in basically, forever. Developers are still working on how to integrate it. The "suggest URL" entries as mentioned above work, but that functions differently from integrated search settings.
Still the case with 1.8.770.56 (x64) ...
@den_po Since the "Suggest URL" for Google is blank by default (still the case in 1.13.1008.36), yours is the only way to get it to work.
@cj-dennis Vivaldi is not permitted to fill that in, but you are. It's a licensing thing.
And for the record, the infamous
client=operais not needed:
https://www.google.com/complete/search?q=%s
works just fine.
ozoratsubasa
@arnaudm said in Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the adress bar (Google provider):
I had an idea here... you know suggestion addresses of other sites?
@ozoratsubasa Suggest addresses of most search sites are known or discoverable.
@washere said in Vivaldi is not showing search suggestions in the address bar (Google provider):
Very very thanks bro. Now I can use suggestions for google. But should I have to do this again n again if I had to reinstall Vivaldi?