@wintercoast, Google was once the best search engine. It has a broad base accumulated over many years. But this is no longer the case, not because of the number of results, this is large, but it has stopped being a valid search engine for several reasons:

The habit of logging searches, placing the results according to the user's preferences, this, apart from being a privacy problem, places the user in information isolation (Filter Bubble), that is, a flat earther will always find first Instead of your searches, articles and pages that confirm his delirium, instead of showing relevant results, show what the user wants to see.

Adding that it places the results not by relevance, but by pages that pay it the most for positioning.

To take advantage of the good part of Google, it is therefore better to use search engines that use the Google engine and its base, but without this tracking and distortion, such as StartPage or Whoogle.

To do reverse image searches, the best and most complete, by far, is Yandex.

The same thing applies to Bing as it does to Google, because it uses similar practices.

This is why it is always better to use a search engine focused on privacy and that does not log the user's searches and activities.